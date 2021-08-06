First-look: meet the single guys of Temptation Island South Africa

Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
Showmax has released first-look images and a new Temptation Island South Africa video introducing all 10 single men. Showmax has lined up a temptation for every taste, from sculpted bodies to chiselled jawlines, award-winning stand-up comedians to professional firefighters and dancers, successful entrepreneurs to stable 9-5ers.
Premiering on 26 August 2021, Temptation Island South Africa is the ultimate relationship test. Based on the Banijay-owned hit reality format, the show follows four couples at a crossroads in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives, or go their separate ways.
Together, the couples experience a luxurious holiday in paradise (aka Knysna), where they live separately - with 20 sexy single men and women who are looking for love. This last taste of the single life is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship, like, “Are we meant to be?” and “Is there someone better out there for me?”
Here are the 10 potential upgrades for the four South African women who were brave enough to put their love on trial: Estelle Langa, Musa Qubinkomo, Nthabiseng Maphago and Precious Khumalo.
Brandon ‘Shabangz’ Tshabangu
23 | Cape Town | Zone controller | @mr_congenialityy on Instagram
Originally from Durban but now living in the Mother City, Brandon is all about the “good vibes, good times and good people.” He describes himself in his Instagram bio as the life of the party. ‘Mr Amapiano Moves’ has been single for a year, but he’s ready to get back in the game and intends on using much more than his smile and poetry skills to do that.
“My power of seduction? Being as persuasive as the snake that made Eve eat the apple,” says Brandon.
Calim ‘Muggz’ Mgagula
28 | Durban | Firefighter, dancer and entertainer | @muggzcalim on Instagram
You’d never guess this sculpted firefighter, entertainer and dancer used to be a skinny kid. His journey means he’s passionate about motivating people to be the best version of themselves. Now this chiselled guy is looking for a woman with great legs and an even better personality to share his life.
“How far am I willing to go? I’m going to go all the way,” says Muggz. “I know what I’m here for and what I’m capable of... I’m a temptation on my own.”
Dainamiaro ‘Dain’ Ogulu
23 | Durban | Model and commercials actor | @dainogulu on Instagram
Describing himself in his Instagram bio as an ‘African prince’, ‘a sexy chocolate slab’ and ‘a Nigerian lost in SA’, Dain is a momma’s boy with a picture-perfect smile. He’s very charming and knows how to talk to the ladies. He admits he loves being chased and isn’t afraid to go all in at the beginning of a relationship.
“I really do want to find love,” says Dain. “If I do find love on this show, I’ll be more than happy, because outside on the streets it’s been tough.”
Jerry ‘J-Moscow’ Sereme
26 | The Vaal | Sound engineer and DJ | @j_moscow on Instagram
Get ready to party with this sound engineer and DJ who performs as J-Moscow. His cool, calm demeanour makes him a great listener and he’ll be the perfect man to help the ladies on Temptation Island South Africa talk through their problems. Jerry is looking for an intelligent woman to share romance with.
“My power of seduction is that there’s only one me; there’s none before and there’ll be none after me,” says Jerry.
Kwanele ‘Finch’ Thusi
29 | Pietermaritzburg | Celebrity coach, business owner and choreographer | @kwanelefinch on Instagram
A softly spoken gentleman who’s tired of playing the field, Kwanele is ready to settle down with a woman who complements his busy lifestyle. He’s a reformed player who regrets not being serious about some of his past relationships and is now seeking someone who’s willing to learn about real love with him. While you wait for Temptation Island South Africa, get to know Kwanele better in The Art of Survival on Showmax, about how creatives survived being unable to perform live during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
“I come from a royal family so I am looking for my queen,” says Kwanele.
Minenhle ‘CeeJay Clyde’ Mvubu
26 | Pretoria | Musician and marketing and sales manager | @ceejay.clyde on Instagram
He’s recently taken time out of the dating scene to focus on his music, but CeeJay Clyde is ready to get back in the game and find the woman of his dreams. His confident exterior masks a shy boy who’s not afraid to discuss his emotions.
“My ideal partner? She needs to be very, very confident, outgoing and the main attraction when she walks into the room,” says CeeJay Clyde.
S’bu Nqini
26 | Gqeberha | Entrepreneur and model | @sibunqini on Instagram
Sbu’s charm and good looks mean he’s left a trail of shattered hearts, but, having been single for four months, he says he’s now ready to find a new woman who knows how to have some fun and stands out in a crowd.
“I’m 98kg of pure man meat,” says S’bu. “My power of seduction is my appeal: I don’t need to say much; you just feel it.”
Sethu Colo
28 | Joburg | Digital content creator | @ayo_sethu on Instagram
From humble beginnings deeply rooted in KwaMashu, Sethu has built himself a trendy life in Jozi. You might recognise him from Tropika Island of Treasure. He’s been single since 2019 and he’s ready for a confident woman with a nurturing soul and an adventurous spirit.
“My power of seduction? I’m authentically me. I’m just a naturally charismatic person, I’m energetic and I give off a positive vibe wherever I’m at,” says Sethu.
Tats Nkonzo
36 | Joburg | Stand-up Comedian | @tatsnkonzo on Instagram
An award-winning comedian and former host of Uyang'thanda Na?, Tats will bring the laughs, but will he bring the love?
Admitting he cheated on his last partner, he adds, “If I had a partner who would allow me to come to Temptation Island as a single, I think that would be my ideal partner.”
Uzair ‘Uzzi’ Williams
25 | Cape Town | Personal trainer | @uzair_021 on Instagram
Uzzi is the guy any girl’s father can’t help but like. His chiselled exterior hides a marshmallow heart and he wants to take time out of his busy workout routine to finally find love with a good woman.
“My power of seduction is that I am confident, I have a great smile, I’m a funny guy, I know how to treat a girl well and I can do what a girl wants,” says Uzzi.
Produced by Afrokaans Film & Television (Survivor SA), Temptation Island South Africa is the first international reality TV series format Showmax has licensed. Distributed by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay, Temptation Island is a Teen Choice-nominated pop culture phenomenon, which has been adapted 25 times and counting.
Temptation Island South Africa premieres on 26 August 2021, with new episodes every Thursday until 4 November 2021.
Showmax is an internet TV service. What sets Showmax apart is a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, premium documentaries, and the best kids’ shows. Showmax Pro adds music, news and live sport from SuperSport. For a single monthly fee, get unlimited access. Start and stop when you want.
Stream Showmax using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles. Manage data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature. No internet? No problem - download shows to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline.
Showmax was born in 2015. Showmax and Showmax Pro are available in sub-Saharan Africa. A Showmax diaspora service is also available in selected markets worldwide.
Leading independent global distributor Banijay Rights represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of over 100,000 hours of standout programming. Leading distribution for the largest international creator and producer, Banijay, the division handles the exploitation of some of the planet’s best scripted and non-scripted brands.
Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights’ catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay’s 120+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.
Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Deal or No Deal, Versailles, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Money Drop, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.
Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.
