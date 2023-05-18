OFMBakkieArm campaign embraces rural safety

On Wednesday, 17 May 2023, OFM's BakkieArm fundraising campaign reached a climax when R100,000 was handed over to the Agri Securitas trust fund at OFM's outdoor broadcast unit on Nampo Park, during Grain SA at Nampo Harvest Day.

The campaign was launched just after Nampo Harvest Day 2022 when OFM's breakfast programme - The Good Morning Breakfast, during their 'word of the week' insert, discussed the term 'bakkie-arm'. The new creation refers to the sunburn pattern that a driver of a vehicle gets due to exposure to the sun. With listeners' input, the team then decided that it was necessary to create a piece of clothing to protect against sunburn. They then also dubbed this #BakkieArm.

Listeners could purchase a #BakkieArm for a donation from R100 and so a considerable amount, also supplemented by OFM, was raised.

In order to further market the campaign, #BakkieArm was also released as a song in June and the video for it has already been viewed around 40 ,000 times on YouTube.

With lyrics from the pen of Good Morning Breakfast presenter, Shandor Potgieter, OFM sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintvelt, and exquisite mixing by Bobby Johnson of Rebirth Music, SOYL's "Bakkie Arm" gets feet tapping.

OFM launched the #BakkieArm campaign to raise funds for Agri Securitas, a non-profit organisation that works to improve rural safety.

The radio station chose this organisation because Central South Africa represents the heartland of agriculture in South Africa. Chairman Cobus van Zyl expressed his thanks during the handover. "One hundred percent of this money goes to the trust that is used to help rural communities, which include farmers and their workers, across the country."

Agri SA chief executive officer, Christo van der Rheede, who is also one of the trustees, announced that the funds will be used to help agricultural organisations to ensure rural safety.

"Crime is one of the biggest risks for the agricultural sector. This money is used for the purchase of cameras; setting up monitoring locations where teams must work together and the like. It also helps to prevent other risks, for example the outbreak of fires and vehicle theft."

Central Media Group CEO Nick Efstathiou explains that OFM has been supporting Agri Securitas for two decades. "Agriculture is very close to OFM's heart and it's good to be able to make such a difference. It is important for the company to contribute to the safety of producers and their workers as agriculture is an important sector. Many thanks to everyone who supported the

campaign."

