Montana set to be first US state to ban TikTok on personal devices

18 May 2023
Montana is expected to be the first state in the US to ban Chinese-owned social app TikTok from personal devices.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

According to reports Governor Greg Gianforte has approved the ban, which was signed into law on Wednesday. It is slated to be enforced starting from January.

TikTok has voiced its objection to the ban, contending that it encroaches upon the First Amendment rights of Montana residents. The popular video-sharing platform has faced global scrutiny as authorities express concerns over potential data transfers to the Chinese government.

NORTH AMERICA

Source:
TikTok CEO Shou Chew shares message with Americans ahead of Congress appearance

22 Mar 2023

The social media giant said hundreds of thousands of people use its app in Montana.

"We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana," it added.

TikTok is anticipated to mount a legal challenge against the legislation in court.

