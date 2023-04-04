Industries

OFM augments the sound of Nampo Harvest Day

4 Apr 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
OFM is proud to announce that it returns as the official media partner of Grain SA's Nampo Harvest Day for 2023.
OFM augments the sound of Nampo Harvest Day

Africa’s largest agricultural show takes place at Nampo Park, just outside Bothaville, from Tuesday, 16 to Friday, 19 May 2023.

In 2022, this event was a great success and boasted 73,000 visitors, 800 exhibitors, of which 150 were new, and 925 visitors passed through the airspace – this included 335 planes and 70 helicopters!

Grain SA’s marketing, Nampo and research coordination head, Dirk Strydom, says it is important that there are not only good attendance figures, but that the exhibitors do quality business, have meaningful conversations with producers, and obtain quality sales leads. The Nampo Harvest Day's sole purpose is to showcase innovative agriculture and to create a platform for agricultural partners and enthusiasts to make agriculture sustainable and more effective.

The theme "Innovative Agriculture" confirms the positive role attributed to the Harvest Day and its contribution to the future of agriculture. It will showcase agriculture's latest technology, machinery, innovations, and productivity solutions, Strydom said.

OFM is not only the media partner for the event but also plans an array of activities during Grain SA’s Nampo Harvest Day. These include live broadcasts from Nampo Park of OFM’s Mid-Morning Magic and At Lunch shows – Monday to Friday; a dedicated Agri Hour from 11:00 to 12:00 – Monday to Friday; dedicated traffic updates throughout the day to ensure listeners travel safely to and from the event; and special Pop Up Radio activations at selected exhibitors.

"OFM and Grain SA's Nampo Harvest Day have been in business for over 30 years. This collaboration is at the heart of what Central South Africa is - the food basket of the country. As media partner, we engage directly with the producers of the South African agricultural economy. OFM is better positioned than any other media house to engage at that level," says Nick Efstathiou, chief executive officer of Central Media Group.

OFM has created special advertising packages to assist exhibitors and agricultural stakeholders to tap into the prime marketing opportunities Grain SA’s Nampo Harvest Day presents. Contact Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales manager, at az.oc.mfo@nehcna to find out more.

For further information, contact: az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
