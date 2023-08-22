Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCFox Networks GroupCREATESA.TVeatbigfishInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBurnesseoExposure MarketingEbony+IvoryDash Digital StudioBoomtownMachine_EverlyticLevergyHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


How to get your executives featured on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

22 Aug 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Smart Money is the preferred podcast for South African financial and investment thought leaders to share their valuable industry insights.
How to get your executives featured on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

Daily Investor’s Smart Money is South Africa’s premier finance and investing video podcast, and the preferred choice for industry leaders to share their valuable insights.

The show has been hugely successful since it launched, achieving over 200,000 views in its first season - while Season 2 is proving even more popular.

This makes now the best time for businesses to book a Smart Money interview package and join the impressive list of South African business leaders who have already been featured, including:

  • Adrian Gore – Discovery CEO
  • Shameel Joosub – Vodacom CEO
  • Mike Brown – Nedbank CEO
  • Johan van Zyl – ARC co-CEO
  • Gidon Novick – Lift co-founder
  • Jacques Celliers – FNB CEO
  • Dawie de Villiers – AlexForbes CEO

When you book a Smart Money interview package, your executive will be interviewed by Alishia Seckam - one of South Africa’s top broadcast and financial journalists.

Seckam is well-known for her work in the investment and finance industry, and her engaging interviewing style creates must-watch content.

Your executive’s Smart Money interview will then be posted on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the Smart Money website - and promoted on Daily Investor - to achieve maximum exposure.

Click here to learn more about getting featured on Smart Money.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Alishia Seckam, smart money, Daily Investor

Related

Why South Africa's top companies advertise on Daily Investor
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies advertise on Daily Investor1 Aug 2023
The power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor
Broad MediaThe power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor11 Jul 2023
Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor20 Jun 2023
Daily Investor's exceptional growth continues
Broad MediaDaily Investor's exceptional growth continues2 Jun 2023
Season 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon
Broad MediaSeason 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon16 May 2023
Big growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor
Broad MediaBig growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor9 May 2023
Daily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers
Broad MediaDaily Investor grows to over 1 million South African readers4 Apr 2023
Daily Investor shows exceptional growth
Broad MediaDaily Investor shows exceptional growth10 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz