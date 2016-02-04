Podcasts
5 must-watch interviews on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

Issued by Broad Media
1 Aug 2024
1 Aug 2024
Smart Money with Alishia Seckam has featured South Africa’s top thought leaders in 2024 - we have handpicked five of the year’s most powerful interviews.
5 must-watch interviews on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is South Africa’s premier finance and investing video podcast, and the preferred place for industry experts to share their valuable insights.

In 2024, viewers have been treated to excellent interviews with top South African thought leaders who have spoken about the most pressing issues in today’s markets.

From providing thought-provoking investment advice to unpacking the economic trends faced by everyday South Africans, Smart Money’s guests have covered the full financial spectrum this year.

We have handpicked five powerful Smart Money interviews for you to watch, below.

Brenthurst MD Brian Butchart discusses the importance of consistency when investing

Jean Pierre Verster explains how he knew Steinhoff and African Bank were doomed

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner unpacks South Africa’s biggest spending trends

Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais on how South Africa can turn its economy around

Discovery’s Harry Joffe and Jennifer Arendse on the benefits of investing offshore



investment advice, Offshore investing, Smart Money with Alishia Seckam
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
