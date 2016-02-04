5 must-watch interviews on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is South Africa’s premier finance and investing video podcast, and the preferred place for industry experts to share their valuable insights.
In 2024, viewers have been treated to excellent interviews with top South African thought leaders who have spoken about the most pressing issues in today’s markets.
From providing thought-provoking investment advice to unpacking the economic trends faced by everyday South Africans, Smart Money’s guests have covered the full financial spectrum this year.
We have handpicked five powerful Smart Money interviews for you to watch, below.