    Upcoming Effie dialogue to focus on influencer marketing and marketing effectiveness

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Effie South Africa is thrilled to announce the upcoming dialogue exploring the effectiveness of influencer marketing. ‘Beyond the Hype - Influencer Marketing and the Search for Marketing Effectiveness’ is the topic of discussion scheduled for 22 August at the Discovery Group HQ in Sandton.
    Upcoming Effie dialogue to focus on influencer marketing and marketing effectiveness

    This instalment of the Effie dialogue series continues the thought-provoking discussions between leading industry voices on topics that have material effect on the objective of delivering effective marketing communications campaigns. It will examine how brands can strategically and effectively utilise influencer marketing within their overarching objectives of creating impactful and successful work.

    Moderated by Sibu Mabena, chief creative officer at Duma Collective, the panel includes:

    • Anele Nzimande-Maphanga, public relations lead | Unilever: Beauty, Wellbeing and Personal Care
    • Jolene Roelofse, founder | Fluence Africa
    • Ryan Sauer, CEO | Redwood Analytics
    • Deshnie Govender, head of Tik Tok sub-Saharan Africa
    • Ofentse Primo9teen Baloyi, South African macro influencer

    Anwar Japie, Effie SA Committee chair, emphasised the critical nature of these dialogues: "Our discussions are crucial for dissecting and enhancing marketing effectiveness. This particular session on influencer marketing aims to deepen our understanding of how to strategically deploy influencer campaigns for genuine engagement and measurable results. I strongly encourage everyone involved in marketing and communications to attend. Engaging in these conversations is essential not just for gaining insights but also for actively shaping the future of our industry."

    Following the panel discussion, an interactive Q&A session will allow attendees to engage directly with the panel members, adding an additional layer to what is certainly going to be an insights rich discussion. This dialogue is part of Effie South Africa's highly informative series that aims to explore and define effective marketing practices, and also allow for an open and honest discussion around industry best practices in delivering ideas that work.

    There is no cost to attend, however space is limited. To ensure you don’t miss out, RSVP to az.oc.asaca@ens no later than Tuesday, 20 August, to confirm your attendance.

    Location: Discovery Group HQ, 1 Discovery Place, Sandton
    Date: Thursday, 22 August
    Time: 3-5.30pm

    For more information, please contact az.oc.asaca@ens or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399

    The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.

    For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Let's do Biz