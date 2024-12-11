Record-breaking year for Daily Investor in 2024

Marketing & Media Online Media
    11 Dec 2024
    2024 has been a record-breaking year for Daily Investor, with the publication experiencing huge audience and commercial growth.
    2024 has been a record-breaking year for Daily Investor, with the finance and investment publication experiencing huge audience and commercial growth.

    The success is thanks to a massive increase in readership over the past 12 months - with Daily Investor went from 1.6 million monthly readers in January to over 2.5 million monthly readers by July.

    This follows an equally impressive performance in 2023 when Daily Investor grew its audience from 426,000 readers to well over one million during the year.

    The graph below details Daily Investor's extraordinary audience growth over the past two years - a testament to the high-quality finance and investment news and features published on the site every day.

    Smart Money podcast

    Smart Money with Alishia Seckam, Daily Investor’s finance and investment video podcast, has also shown exceptional growth during this time.

    The show, hosted by renowned business broadcast journalist Alishia Seckam, is a firm favourite among South African business leaders - and hit over 1 million views in October 2024.

    The who’s who of South Africa’s business sector has been on the show. The first guest was Venture capitalist and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, with the guest list has continued to impress since.

    Commercial success

    Coinciding with the huge audience growth has been a big increase in the number of companies taking advertising campaigns on Daily Investor.

    South Africa’s top companies understand the value that Daily Investor offers: A large audience of business and household financial decision-makers with an interest in finance, investing, property, travel, and business.

    Daily Investor's advertising partners in 2024 include:

    • Standard Bank
    • OUTsurance
    • Brenthurst
    • Discovery Bank
    • MultiChoice
    • Samsung
    • PSG
    • Old Mutual
    • Capitec
    • Momentum
    • Codehesion
    • Fedgroup
    • Sable International
    • Altify
    • and many more

    "Daily Investor had an incredible 2024, with a huge increase in the number of South Africans reading us every day and a big uptick in the number of companies advertising with us," said Broad Media Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Lancaster.

    "We have broken all our records from last year, and look forward to an even better 2025. There is a strong appetite from both our readers and commercial partners for what Daily Investor has to offer, and we will continue to build on this success in the new year."

    To learn more about advertising on Daily Investor, contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
