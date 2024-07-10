Daily Investor hits new record - 2.5 million readers in one month

Daily Investor was read by 2.5 million people in June - a record performance for the news website.

Daily Investor achieved a record performance in June 2024, with 2.5 million people reading the finance and investment news website over the month.

This is the biggest month ever for Daily Investor and follows two years of incredible growth since its launch in August 2022.

Daily Investor’s success is thanks to the high-quality news articles and features it publishes, which focus on South African business developments, JSE-listed companies, and macroeconomic events that can influence the markets and impact investments.

This has seen Daily Investor build a strong following of South African investors, high-net-worth individuals, and financial decision-makers who read the website every day. Over 300,000 of these readers are also subscribers to the Daily Investor daily email newsletter.

The Daily Investor podcast – Smart Money with Alishia Seckam – has been a smash hit, too. It has achieved over 1 million views across YouTube, Facebook, and the show’s official website.

Hosted by leading broadcast and financial journalist Alishia Seckam, Smart Money features the country’s top business leaders and executives as guests.

Strong advertising partnerships

Thanks to the powerful audience which reads Daily Investor, the website has become the platform of choice for companies looking to reach high-net-worth individuals and financial decision-makers with their advertising campaigns.

Daily Investor’s advertising partners include Discovery, Ninety One, Standard Bank, JSE, Old Mutual, Coronation, OUTsurance, Brenthurst, Fedgroup, Liberty, Nedbank, and many more.

Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster said Daily Investor’s success showed that South Africa’s finance and investment segment remains strong.

“Our partners see a strong performance from their advertising campaigns, confirming great potential in the local market,” said Lancaster.

Guests have included Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, Bank Zero chairman Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, and A2X founder Kevin Brady.



