Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AFDAKantarArora OnlineWavemakerHuman8DentsuMamela MediaSo InteractivePrimedia BroadcastingScan DisplayVicinity MediaJoe PublicRogerwilcoMDNTVBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Investor hits new record - 2.5 million readers in one month

    Issued by Broad Media
    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    Daily Investor was read by 2.5 million people in June - a record performance for the news website.
    Daily Investor hits new record - 2.5 million readers in one month

    Daily Investor achieved a record performance in June 2024, with 2.5 million people reading the finance and investment news website over the month.

    This is the biggest month ever for Daily Investor and follows two years of incredible growth since its launch in August 2022.

    Daily Investor’s success is thanks to the high-quality news articles and features it publishes, which focus on South African business developments, JSE-listed companies, and macroeconomic events that can influence the markets and impact investments.

    This has seen Daily Investor build a strong following of South African investors, high-net-worth individuals, and financial decision-makers who read the website every day. Over 300,000 of these readers are also subscribers to the Daily Investor daily email newsletter.

    The Daily Investor podcast – Smart Money with Alishia Seckam – has been a smash hit, too. It has achieved over 1 million views across YouTube, Facebook, and the show’s official website.

    Hosted by leading broadcast and financial journalist Alishia Seckam, Smart Money features the country’s top business leaders and executives as guests.

    Strong advertising partnerships

    Thanks to the powerful audience which reads Daily Investor, the website has become the platform of choice for companies looking to reach high-net-worth individuals and financial decision-makers with their advertising campaigns.

    Daily Investor’s advertising partners include Discovery, Ninety One, Standard Bank, JSE, Old Mutual, Coronation, OUTsurance, Brenthurst, Fedgroup, Liberty, Nedbank, and many more.

    Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster said Daily Investor’s success showed that South Africa’s finance and investment segment remains strong.
    “Our partners see a strong performance from their advertising campaigns, confirming great potential in the local market,” said Lancaster.

    Guests have included Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, Bank Zero chairman Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, and A2X founder Kevin Brady.

    Read more: Discovery, Adrian Gore, Shameel Joosub, Michael Jordaan, financial news, investment news, Ninety One, Daily Investor
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    Related

    Source: © Bizcommunity The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Discovery has to remove or amend an advertisement for the second time in the space of less than a month
    Second Discovery advert ruled misleading by ARB
     1 day
    Source: Supplied. Duane Cable new CIO SA at Ninety One.
    Duane Cable named CIO SA at Ninety One
    25 Jun 2024
    Reach South African investors with Daily Investor sponsored articles
    Broad MediaReach South African investors with Daily Investor sponsored articles
    5 Jun 2024
    Source: Supplied. Guy Chennells chief commercial officer at Discovery Comprehensive Employee Benefits (CEB).
    There’s no turning back, make sure your provider can pay Two-Pot claims
    3 Jun 2024
    Source:
    Ramaphosa's NHI Bill triggers South African insurer shares drop
    20 May 2024
    How to get your executives on South Africa&#x2019;s hottest investment video podcast
    Broad MediaHow to get your executives on South Africa’s hottest investment video podcast
    16 May 2024
    Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
    Vodacom reports strong revenue increase on back of VodaPay and acquisitions
     13 May 2024
    Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits
    SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions
     9 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz