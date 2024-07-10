6 Afda films selected as quarter finalists at Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024

Afda is proud to announce that six AFDA 2023 graduation films have been selected as quarter finalists at Fame Shorts Film Festival 2024.

In the Best Narrative Short Film category 4 films will screen in competition:

- Where the rest of us go (Afda Cape Town)

- Anguish (Afda Johannesburg)

- Warm (Afda Durban)

- Wire & Cable Afda Gqeberha)

And in the Best Documentary Short Film category 2 films will screen in competition:

- Amadelakufa Esizwe (Afda Durban)

- Ode to Eden (Afda Gqeberha)

“Being shortlisted and reaching the quarter finals is an incredible honour. It highlights our crews immense talent and gives us a chance to create meaningful connections. We are excited to share our passion for storytelling and dedication with our fellow South Africans,” says the producer of Anguish, Raheem Razak.

“Wire and Cable is an insight into the life of a dvd store employee who is overwhelmed by life as it comes at him. Working on the production, with hard working crew, was a rewarding process and extremely fulfilling as the writer and director,” says director Jamie Franks.

“Ode to Eden tells the story of the royal Khoi Stuurman clan. Being able to work closely with the family was an honour and privilege. I hope this film can help spread the story of the family,” says director Jordan Ker Fox.

The Fame Shorts Film Festival celebrates the diverse narratives of Africa and its diaspora through films that delve into themes like cultural heritage, modern life, diasporic identity, historical events, and pressing social-political issues. It showcases personal stories, biographies, artistic creativity, and tales of innovation, highlighting the intersectionality within African societies. The festival is a platform for films that address environmental concerns and the evolving relationship between Africans and their land, offering a window into the continent's multifaceted experiences and perspectives in a rich tapestry of storytelling. The festival stands as a beacon for independent cinema, focusing on uncovering and nurturing the finest independent filmmakers from Africa and its diaspora.

Together with MIP Africa, Fame Shorts Film Festival has a wide variety of events for filmmakers to participate in. From 2 to 4 September 2024, the Cape Town International Convention Centre will come alive with content sessions, workshops and masterclasses presented by industry professionals with the purpose of educating and inspiring professionals within the film and television industry.



