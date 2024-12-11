Dentsu Kenya: Celebrating excellence and embracing a bold new era

Dentsu Kenya has made headlines, securing the coveted title of "Agency of the Year" at the 2024 Digital Media Awards (DMA). This remarkable achievement includes four Golds, four Silvers, and three Bronzes, with Tusker honoured as "Brand of the Year." The agency also celebrated individual accolades for "Creative Director of the Year" and "Copywriter of the Year." These awards affirm dentsu Kenya’s commitment to “Innovating to Impact,” creating work that resonates with East Africa’s connected audiences and drives measurable results.

As the agency marks this success, it also announces a significant leadership transition. Christopher Madison, chief executive officer, will step down. Madison’s tenure has been defined by transformative growth, client success, and groundbreaking campaigns. Dentsu Kenya extends its heartfelt gratitude for his visionary leadership.

In a forward-looking move, the agency has appointed Samantha Kipury and Joel Rao as co-CEOs, introducing a dynamic model for leadership in the evolving marketing and customer experience landscape. This shared approach leverages their combined expertise: Samantha’s mastery of media and strategy, and Joel’s deep knowledge of digital and customer experience management. Together, they will spearhead the next chapter of growth and innovation for dentsu Kenya.

“At dentsu Kenya, we believe leadership is about collaboration, shared vision, and leveraging complementary strengths to deliver meaningful change,” said Kipury. “This milestone redefines how we create value for clients, empower our people, and shape the future of our industry.”

Joel Rao added, “This partnership amplifies outcomes, driving continuity, innovation, and client-centric leadership. Together, we’re set to deliver transformative solutions powered by cutting-edge insights and bold creativity.”

Dentsu Kenya’s twin milestones - a historic victory at the DMAs and a visionary leadership evolution - underscore its role as a trailblazer in East Africa’s digital landscape. The agency remains steadfast in its mission to challenge boundaries and deliver impactful, future-focused solutions.



