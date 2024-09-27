Empowering women in media: Insights from dentsu’s trailblazers

Get ready for an inspiring conversation with two powerhouse women in African media! Join Chishimba Musonda, managing director of Dentsu Zambia, and Samantha Kipury, managing director of Dentsu Kenya, as they dive deep into the representation of women in media.

From navigating workplace challenges to addressing career disparities, these industry leaders don’t just discuss the problem – they offer solutions to amplify women’s voices and reshape the media landscape.

Bold insights, real stories, and a call to action. This is a must-listen for anyone passionate about empowering women in media!

Click to listen.



