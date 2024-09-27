Trending
Show more
Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa
Aa-isha Hassiem
Empowering women in media: Insights from dentsu’s trailblazers
Get ready for an inspiring conversation with two powerhouse women in African media! Join Chishimba Musonda, managing director of Dentsu Zambia, and Samantha Kipury, managing director of Dentsu Kenya, as they dive deep into the representation of women in media.
From navigating workplace challenges to addressing career disparities, these industry leaders don’t just discuss the problem – they offer solutions to amplify women’s voices and reshape the media landscape.
Bold insights, real stories, and a call to action. This is a must-listen for anyone passionate about empowering women in media!
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
- Empowering women in media: Insights from dentsu’s trailblazers27 Sep 09:04
- Retail media: Shaping the future of e-commerce25 Sep 11:03
- Dentsu Performance transforms and sets the bar for digital marketing09 Sep 10:59
- IProspect: Empowering brands with integrated solutions and unmatched expertise05 Sep 10:13
- Unlocking the power of attention economics04 Sep 13:47