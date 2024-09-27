Podcasts
Empowering women in media: Insights from dentsu’s trailblazers

Issued by Dentsu
27 Sep 2024
27 Sep 2024
Get ready for an inspiring conversation with two powerhouse women in African media! Join Chishimba Musonda, managing director of Dentsu Zambia, and Samantha Kipury, managing director of Dentsu Kenya, as they dive deep into the representation of women in media.
Empowering women in media: Insights from dentsu&#x2019;s trailblazers

From navigating workplace challenges to addressing career disparities, these industry leaders don’t just discuss the problem – they offer solutions to amplify women’s voices and reshape the media landscape.

Bold insights, real stories, and a call to action. This is a must-listen for anyone passionate about empowering women in media!

Click to listen.

Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
