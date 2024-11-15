Dentsu Kenya CEO Chris Madison steps down after a decade of growth, innovation, and success

After a transformative 10 years at the helm of dentsu Kenya, Chris Madison is stepping down as CEO, marking a significant milestone for both himself and the agency. Under Madison’s leadership, dentsu Kenya has experienced tremendous growth, delivering pioneering innovations and achieving record-breaking account gains, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the Kenyan market.

Chris Madison, dentsu Kenya CEO

Reflecting on his tenure, Madison shared: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead dentsu Kenya during this dynamic period of growth and innovation. It's been the best job I’ve ever had. Leaving is bittersweet, but knowing the agency is in strong hands with our exceptional leadership team gives me full confidence in its continued success.” Madison praised the strength of dentsu Kenya’s leaders, assured of their ability to carry forward the agency’s momentum.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, highlighted Madison’s achievements, stating: “Chris has been instrumental in transforming dentsu Kenya into one of our most innovative and high-performing agencies on the continent. His vision and dedication have driven exceptional growth and positioned us as a leading force in Kenya’s dynamic market. We are immensely grateful for his contributions and look forward to building on the strong foundation he’s created.”

Madison’s departure follows a decade of substantial accomplishments. With the support of a passionate team, dentsu Kenya has set new standards in the industry, developing groundbreaking solutions and expanding its client portfolio in Kenya and beyond. “I owe a huge thank you to every past and present employee for their passion and creativity – you’re the reason for dentsu Kenya’s incredible journey. And to our loyal clients and partners, you’ve been instrumental in our success. I’ll forever be dentsu Kenya’s biggest fan and am excited to watch the team soar to new heights in the years ahead.”

As Madison prepares for his next chapter, dentsu Kenya remains committed to its growth trajectory, with a robust leadership team ready to continue the legacy of innovation and client success. The agency looks forward to building on the foundation Madison has helped create, aiming for even greater impact in Kenya and across the African market.



