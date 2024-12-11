Marketing & Media Advertising
    Serve it up, Cape Town! Is your padel serve as pinpoint accurate as our ad-serving tech?

    11 Dec 2024
    Serve it up, Cape Town! Is your padel serve as pinpoint accurate as our ad-serving tech?

    After the smashing success of the Vicinity Media Padel League (VMPL) in Jozi, we’re bringing the excitement to Cape Town this January 2025! From 30 January to 27 February 2025, eight teams will battle it out at V&A Africa Padel in five weeks of intense competition. Expect precision, accuracy, and fierce matchups - on the court and in the geofence!

    Think your targeting game on the court can rival our Vicinity4D accuracy? It’s time to prove it. Rally your team, step onto the court, and show the media industry what you’re made of.

    Beyond industry bragging rights, the winning team will score a year’s worth of free padel games, making every match count!

    Get ready to claim the court and top the leaderboard! Learn more about VMPL below and enter your team no later than 10 January 2025.

    Clear your calendar, bring your A-game, A-team and get ready to serve with 100% accuracy - while we serve it on every screen. See you on the court!

    Vicinity Media
    Vicinity Media is Africa's first true Premium location based ad network.
    Let's do Biz