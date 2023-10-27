Gold, gold and more gold for New Media in New York

New Media scored a trifecta at the prestigious 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, taking top honours in three hotly contested categories.

Tech Talk with Vodacom won Best Science or Technology Podcast, Woolworths Taste won Best Social Media/Online Community in the Consumer category for its Instagram and TikTok presence, and long-standing Taste food director Abigail Donnelly won Best Series of Articles in the Custom/Content Marketing category. Taste's deputy food editor, Khanya Mzongwana, received an honourable mention in the same category as Donnelly.

New Media's head of growth, Jeanine Boshoff, was in the Big Apple to accept the trophies at a glitzy gala event at The Edison Ballroom in Times Square.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: "The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are a favourite of ours, as they recognise editorial and design excellence from across the globe. To stand out among thousands of entries is a true honour and testament to the passion for craft that our Purple People possess. I could not be prouder of their storytelling abilities and the exceptional work they deliver for our Vodacom and Woolworths clients."

New Media's nods at the Eddie & Ozzie Awards follow a gold win at the local New Generation Awards for Blogging Excellence by an Agency – also for Vodacom. This was the third time in four years New Media and Vodacom had won that award.

Vodacom's portfolio manager for social media and content marketing, Sunaina Parbhu, says: "The Tech Talk with Vodacom podcast leverages a powerful medium to discuss emerging tech in an easy-to-understand way, bringing listeners along the journey with us as we uncover and expand on the latest trends. After all technology is nothing without humanity. We're thrilled that the podcast, with our partners New Media, has achieved international recognition at the Eddie & Ozzie Awards."

In 2023, New Media and Woolworths are celebrating a 20-year, multiple award-winning content partnership. Woolies' head of food marketing, Elizka Ferreira, says: "New Media has become a close and cherished collaborator, helping entrench Woolworths as South Africa's food authority. Their work resonates with our customers, creating a personal connection through content that leads to higher conversion. This is testament to an incredibly strong team of true content experts who are literally among the best in the world."

New Media also has eight nominees at the upcoming International Content Marketing Awards: four for Woolworths Taste, one for the Vodacom now! blog, one for Mediclinic and two for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. The ceremony takes place in London on 23 November 2023.

Lamb concludes: "Huge congrats to our incredible clients, winning teams and our finalists. At New Media, we value deep partnerships with our clients and it's always gratifying to see that translate into meaningful engagement with their customers - and internationally recognised work."



