Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBrave GroupMachine_DentsuIMC ConferenceKantarTLC Worldwide AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingBlue Sky PublicationsMembrana MediaOliverOgilvy South AfricaJuta and CompanyBroad MediaBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Public Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month

16 Aug 2023
Issued by: Topco Media

In his letter to the nation, penned 'From the desk of the President' on Monday, 7 August, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa focused on the achievements of South African women in the sporting arena:

“Our women’s national football team, Banyana Banyana, the reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, has delivered some stunning performances in the Fifa Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Our women’s netball team, the Proteas, put in a strong showing at the Netball World Cup that ended in Cape Town.

“In February, we hosted the first ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup to take place on African soil. Our national team made history as the first South African team to reach the final,” – President Ramaphosa. Read our article celebrating women in sport here.

Public Sector Leaders celebrates Women's Month

Our cover icon this month is the CEO of the Water Research Commission, Dr Jennifer Molwantwa. It’s an undeniable fact that bears repeating: “Water is life.” This seems to be a simple point, but once one begins to delve deeper into the work of the Water Research Commission, it’s clear that protecting such a scarce resource is everybody’s responsibility. Under the leadership of Dr Molwantwa and chairperson, Dr Rethabile Melamu, the Water Research Commission is playing its part to address the country’s challenges through innovation in the water and sanitation sector.

In this bumper edition of Public Sector Leaders, we include regulars such as Addressing the Nation – Letter from the Presidency – and a calendar of commemorative events. In Other News, we turn our gaze to the stars: Women in space: Adriana Marais, Jessie Ndaba and Sara Sabry, a young Egyptian astronaut and founder of the Deep Space Initiative. Legal Matters looks at the all-important issue of gender diversity in the workplace and our Woman in Leadership this month focuses on Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke. Keeping with the theme of Financial Fitness, we zoom in on debt management. Our Regional Focus is the Western Cape and our Trailblazer is Khethiwe Sibanyoni.

The articles in PSL August celebrate all things related to women empowerment and we have included for your reading pleasure a women’s rights feature; we take a look at the lessons from the 1956 march; and, like President Ramaphosa, we celebrate the achievements of top South African sports women. Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you. We hope you enjoy the read.

To get involved in the next edition of Public Sector Leaders, contact Emlyn Dunn: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme or call 072 126 3962.

NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: women's month, Topco Media, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tsakani Maluleke, PSL, adriana marais, Banyana Banyana, Emlyn Dunn, Rethabile Melamu

Related

Sappi's #EmpowerHer community programme aims to uplift young women through sport
SappiSappi's #EmpowerHer community programme aims to uplift young women through sport4 hours ago
Brutal Fruit launches female-centric venue in Soweto
Brutal Fruit launches female-centric venue in Soweto11 hours ago
#WomensMonth: BET Software debuts as silver sponsor for GirlCode Hackathon
BET Software#WomensMonth: BET Software debuts as silver sponsor for GirlCode Hackathon11 Aug 2023
#WomensMonth: 10 ways to become more empowered in business
#WomensMonth: 10 ways to become more empowered in business11 Aug 2023
3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today
Business Partners Limited3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today10 Aug 2023
Celebrating Invibes' Women in Stem
Invibes AdvertisingCelebrating Invibes' Women in Stem10 Aug 2023
#WomensMonth: Nikki Breger celebrates 31 years of Nicci Boutiques this August
#WomensMonth: Nikki Breger celebrates 31 years of Nicci Boutiques this August8 Aug 2023
Women of 1956 should inspire us to complete the work they started
Heineken South AfricaWomen of 1956 should inspire us to complete the work they started8 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz