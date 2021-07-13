Advertising Company news South Africa

  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
  • Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
ACA invites Black women to sign up to the Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme

13 Jul 2021
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) are championing transformation in the industry, specifically the gender agenda, with a programme that will move ambitious bright young Black talent from discourse to action and celebrate the industry champions who are moving from good intentions to action. The Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme is open to all Black women working in advertising agencies from mid-management level and above.

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) are championing transformation in the industry, specifically the gender agenda, with a programme that will move ambitious bright young Black talent from discourse to action and celebrate the industry champions who are moving from good intentions to action. The Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme is open to all Black women working in advertising agencies from mid-management level and above.

The programme by design is intended to move personal and institutional efforts towards doing the right thing. By building on the big lessons of 2020, we can create the next new normal which is not only focused on diversity for the sake of compliance but embraces and celebrates the value of previously marginalised and minority groupings on the basis of race, gender, class, age, sexual identity, religion, culture and ethnicity.

About the programme

This course is designed and delivered by Shireen Chengadu, an academic and practitioner expert in the field of women leadership, gender studies and building inclusive organisations; but will also be complemented by the voices of men and women in various sectors who are championing true change and transformation.

In addition to the contextual strategy and personal mastery sessions, the course will be complemented by coaching groups lead by professional coaches to enable the participants to refocus on self and the necessary building blocks to lay and navigate in order for them to reach their full leadership potential.

The programme encompasses an holistic approach in addressing personal and professional development, using an integral coaching model designed by expert coaches that focuses on inspiring individuals to reach their full potential in a way that allows meaningful shifts towards somatic, cognitive, and emotional wellness.

Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA says: “In line with the mandate of the ACA to create empowerment opportunities as per the code, we invite all Black women in the advertising industry to sign up and participate. The industry wants to create change and this programme will assist women in leadership positions shatter the glass ceiling, and will also guide those who are fiercely hungry and unapologetic about bringing actionable and visible transformation to ad industry culture.”

To sign up please download and complete the application form here and email it to az.oc.asaca@norahs by no later than COB on 2 August 2021.

Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


