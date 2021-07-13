ACA invites Black women to sign up to the Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) are championing transformation in the industry, specifically the gender agenda, with a programme that will move ambitious bright young Black talent from discourse to action and celebrate the industry champions who are moving from good intentions to action. The Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme is open to all Black women working in advertising agencies from mid-management level and above.
The Association for Communication and Advertising
(ACA) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency
(MDDA) are championing transformation in the industry, specifically the gender agenda, with a programme that will move ambitious bright young Black talent from discourse to action and celebrate the industry champions who are moving from good intentions to action. The Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme is open to all Black women working in advertising agencies from mid-management level and above.
The programme by design is intended to move personal and institutional efforts towards doing the right thing. By building on the big lessons of 2020, we can create the next new normal which is not only focused on diversity for the sake of compliance but embraces and celebrates the value of previously marginalised and minority groupings on the basis of race, gender, class, age, sexual identity, religion, culture and ethnicity.About the programme
This course is designed and delivered by Shireen Chengadu, an academic and practitioner expert in the field of women leadership, gender studies and building inclusive organisations; but will also be complemented by the voices of men and women in various sectors who are championing true change and transformation.
In addition to the contextual strategy and personal mastery sessions, the course will be complemented by coaching groups lead by professional coaches to enable the participants to refocus on self and the necessary building blocks to lay and navigate in order for them to reach their full leadership potential.
The programme encompasses an holistic approach in addressing personal and professional development, using an integral coaching model designed by expert coaches that focuses on inspiring individuals to reach their full potential in a way that allows meaningful shifts towards somatic, cognitive, and emotional wellness.
Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA says: “In line with the mandate of the ACA to create empowerment opportunities as per the code, we invite all Black women in the advertising industry to sign up and participate. The industry wants to create change and this programme will assist women in leadership positions shatter the glass ceiling, and will also guide those who are fiercely hungry and unapologetic about bringing actionable and visible transformation to ad industry culture.”
To sign up please download and complete the application form here
and email it to az.oc.asaca@norahs
by no later than COB on 2 August 2021.