ACA invites Black women to sign up to the Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and the Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) are championing transformation in the industry, specifically the gender agenda, with a programme that will move ambitious bright young Black talent from discourse to action and celebrate the industry champions who are moving from good intentions to action. The Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme is open to all Black women working in advertising agencies from mid-management level and above.