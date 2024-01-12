Industries

    So Interactive expands with another location in Cape Town

    Issued by So Interactive
    8 Jul 2024
    8 Jul 2024
    So Interactive, the highly-awarded digital experience agency, has entered an exciting new phase of growth with the appointment of Melissa Kelly as operations director and a new location at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
    So Interactive expands with another location in Cape Town

    These strategic moves aim to better serve the agency’s growing client base both in Cape Town and internationally, while continuing to provide unparalleled service to clients in Johannesburg from their Sandton location.

    With over 27 years of digital experience in both the UK and South Africa, Melissa Kelly will be based in Cape Town and will be instrumental in spearheading So Interactive's growth. Her extensive background in client service and account management, coupled with her dedication to delivering excellence, makes her a perfect fit as the agency continues to expand.

    So Interactive expands with another location in Cape Town

    So Interactive founder and director, Darren Mansour, has relocated to Cape Town and will be splitting his time between the two locations to ensure seamless service and innovation across all projects. 

    "Cape Town is a global creative hub that perfectly complements Johannesburg's dynamic business environment," says Mansour. "Having a presence in both cities allows us to leverage Cape Town's creative energy and Johannesburg's reputation as a world-class African city. With Melissa joining the team during this exciting phase, we’re perfectly positioned to connect with new clients, while continuing to offer our existing clients best-in-class solutions."

    As a 100% independent agency with a hybrid team based in both locations, So Interactive prides itself on its agile approach. This lays the foundation for the agency to offer localised services tailored to the specific needs of clients across South Africa, while also providing robust services for international clients. 

    Now in its 17th year, So Interactive has established a reputation for creating digital experiences that move people and build value for brands that include Logitech, Ocean Basket, AIG, and Pernod Ricard. The agency's expertise spans strategy, user experience, website design, product design, brand design, and content, delivering solutions that range from immersive website designs to award-winning social media campaigns. 

    Kelly’s appointment and So Interactive’s expansion marks a major milestone in the agency's journey and reinforces its commitment to excellence. For more information about So Interactive, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

    So Interactive
    We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.

    Next
    Let's do Biz