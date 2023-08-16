Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingVicinity MediaJoe PublicRogerwilcoMDNTVBroad MediaLocation BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIAB South AfricaHeineken BeveragesBlue Label MediaWetpaint AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaeatbigfishEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024: A family celebration like no other!

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    8 Jul 2024
    8 Jul 2024
    It’s back and more inviting than ever; the Gauteng staple vibe event! The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024, once again in partnership with Samsung, is set to return to Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria on Saturday, 7 September 2024. This year’s event is all about bringing family and friends together for a day of top-notch local music and unforgettable vibes.
    Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024: A family celebration like no other!

    Following last year’s triumphant return to Crocodile Creek, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024 promises an exhilarating experience. Picture this… a sunny day under the Joburg sky, your favourite local artists taking the stage, and the vibrant energy that only this festival can deliver. It's the ultimate family day outing, celebrating the best of South African music and culture.

    A line-up you won’t want to miss

    947 has lined up some of Mzansi’s finest to keep you vibing all day. Prepare to be captivated by the soulful beats of Sun El Musician, entranced by the queen of house Lady Zamar, and thrilled by the sensational pop star Will Linley. Dance to the infectious rhythms of MiCasa and feel the energy surge with Young Stunna’s electrifying performance. And that’s just the beginning – keep it locked on 947 for more artist announcements!

    Ticket information

    Don’t miss the chance to grab your tickets! Starting from 5 July 2024, you can snag the Launch Special tickets for just R200. Once those are gone, General Access tickets will be available at R450. Bringing the whole fam? We’ve got you covered with a Family Pack of two adults and two kids under 18 for only R1000. Looking for a premium experience? Chill Zone tickets are available at Ticketmaster for R700 (no under-18s in the Chill Zone).

    Hennie Myburgh, 947 station manager, shared his enthusiasm: "We’re over the moon to once again bring Galaxy 947 Joburg Day back to Crocodile Creek. It’s a day for families to come together and enjoy the best of local music. This year’s partnership with Samsung will again elevate the festival experience to new heights."

    Samsung is elated to partner with 947 once again to make this event unforgettable. Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is about celebrating music and community, and we’re getting ready for a world of possibilities as we enter the next phase of mobile AI. "Kgomotso Mosiane, head of marketing for Mobile eXperiences at Samsung.”

    Get ready for a day to remember!

    Gather your family, call your friends, and get ready for a day full of fun, music, and celebration. Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is more than just a festival – it’s a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime.

    For more information and to purchase tickets, visit primediaplus.com. Follow the 2024 Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on social media and tune into 947 for the latest updates and artist announcements.

    #Galaxy947JoburgDay

    Get your tickets NOW, spread the word, and get ready to celebrate the best of Joburg’s music scene at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024!

    Read more: Zamar, Hennie Myburgh, Will Linley
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Related

    Nominations open for the 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards
    Primedia BroadcastingNominations open for the 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards
    3 days
    Beyond the music: Galaxy KDay promises loads of off-stage excitement
    Primedia BroadcastingBeyond the music: Galaxy KDay promises loads of off-stage excitement
    26 Feb 2024
    Kfm 94.5 unveils stellar line-up addition to Galaxy Kday: Jeremy Loops
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm 94.5 unveils stellar line-up addition to Galaxy Kday: Jeremy Loops
    5 Dec 2023
    Samro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award
    Ambani Reputation ManagementSamro congratulates the winners of the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award
    21 Nov 2023
    Primedia collaboration brings relief to the Western Cape
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia collaboration brings relief to the Western Cape
    15 Nov 2023
    Kfm unveils Galaxy KDay 2024: An epic music extravaganza you can't afford to miss!
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm unveils Galaxy KDay 2024: An epic music extravaganza you can't afford to miss!
    25 Oct 2023
    Tarryn Lamb joins Kfm 94.5's The Flash Drive
    Primedia BroadcastingTarryn Lamb joins Kfm 94.5's The Flash Drive
    26 Sep 2023
    Kfm Best of the Cape Awards celebrates record-breaking year with over a quarter of a million votes
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm Best of the Cape Awards celebrates record-breaking year with over a quarter of a million votes
    16 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz