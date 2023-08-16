Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024: A family celebration like no other!

It’s back and more inviting than ever; the Gauteng staple vibe event! The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024, once again in partnership with Samsung, is set to return to Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria on Saturday, 7 September 2024. This year’s event is all about bringing family and friends together for a day of top-notch local music and unforgettable vibes.

Following last year’s triumphant return to Crocodile Creek, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024 promises an exhilarating experience. Picture this… a sunny day under the Joburg sky, your favourite local artists taking the stage, and the vibrant energy that only this festival can deliver. It's the ultimate family day outing, celebrating the best of South African music and culture.

A line-up you won’t want to miss

947 has lined up some of Mzansi’s finest to keep you vibing all day. Prepare to be captivated by the soulful beats of Sun El Musician, entranced by the queen of house Lady Zamar, and thrilled by the sensational pop star Will Linley. Dance to the infectious rhythms of MiCasa and feel the energy surge with Young Stunna’s electrifying performance. And that’s just the beginning – keep it locked on 947 for more artist announcements!

Ticket information

Don’t miss the chance to grab your tickets! Starting from 5 July 2024, you can snag the Launch Special tickets for just R200. Once those are gone, General Access tickets will be available at R450. Bringing the whole fam? We’ve got you covered with a Family Pack of two adults and two kids under 18 for only R1000. Looking for a premium experience? Chill Zone tickets are available at Ticketmaster for R700 (no under-18s in the Chill Zone).

Hennie Myburgh, 947 station manager, shared his enthusiasm: "We’re over the moon to once again bring Galaxy 947 Joburg Day back to Crocodile Creek. It’s a day for families to come together and enjoy the best of local music. This year’s partnership with Samsung will again elevate the festival experience to new heights."

Samsung is elated to partner with 947 once again to make this event unforgettable. Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is about celebrating music and community, and we’re getting ready for a world of possibilities as we enter the next phase of mobile AI. "Kgomotso Mosiane, head of marketing for Mobile eXperiences at Samsung.”

Get ready for a day to remember!

Gather your family, call your friends, and get ready for a day full of fun, music, and celebration. Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is more than just a festival – it’s a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit primediaplus.com. Follow the 2024 Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on social media and tune into 947 for the latest updates and artist announcements.

#Galaxy947JoburgDay

Get your tickets NOW, spread the word, and get ready to celebrate the best of Joburg’s music scene at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024!



