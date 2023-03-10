Industries

    Riky Rick Foundation 3rd in Africa and the Middle East

    Issued by TBWA
    22 Feb 2024
    22 Feb 2024
    After just six months of being established, the Riky Rick Foundation was ranked third place on the The Loeries official rankings for brands in 2023. The foundation was preceded by the likes of long-standing brands including Chicken Licken and KFC, putting them at an impressively superior standing within a short period of time.
    Riky Rick Foundation 3rd in Africa and the Middle East

    On 23 Feb 2022, Riky Rick sadly lost his battle with mental illness. On 14 June 2023, during Youth Month, in honour of his legacy, his family launched The Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism.

    The launch was marked by the family’s very first project, ‘Stronger’. A rap song that brought Riky’s voice to life through AI and using the words from his social media posts as rap lyrics. The track was created in collaboration with TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris, Audio Militia, Ganja Beatz, Respeecher and Riky’s family and close friends.

    ‘Stronger’ was well received by the public and loved by fans of Riky. To date the song has reached over 59 million people, R90m in free radio airplay and over R12m in earned PR. The track cleaned up on the awards stages as well. That is, six awards at Creative Circle for the July Ad of the Month, four gold Loeries at the 2023 Loeries Awards, and the privilege of becoming the only South African project to show up as a finalist for the 2023 Little Black Book (LBB) Immortal Awards in London, UK.

    More importantly, all proceeds from ‘Stronger’ will be used to help fund mental health organisations that offer relief to those who continue to suffer the plight of mental health conditions.

    “We know Riky is looking down proud of these achievements,” said Bianca Naidoo, Riky’s wife.

    If you would like to be part of the work that this foundation is doing, on behalf of Riky Rick, we welcome your time, your business or financial contributions at www.rikyrickfoundation.co.za.

    TBWA
    We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.

