NAB's exco welcomes new chairperson and deputy chairperson

The NAB has announced that Kagiso Media Radio CEO, Nick Grubb, was elected as the chairperson of the NAB, and SABC's head of policy and regulatory affairs, Philly Moilwa, as the deputy chairperson for the 2024/2025 term.

The NAB’s exco is its decision-making body and represents various players across the regulated broadcast sector. The NAB chairperson and deputy chairperson serve for a term of two years whilst the leadership of its four standing committees are elected annually by its committee members.

NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia, said: “Over the last 31 years the NAB has been fortunate to be led by passionate and committed professionals with vast industry knowledge and expertise. We thank the erstwhile chairperson, Thabo Makenete (formerly of Multichoice) for his leadership over the past two years, and look forward to a positive future for the NAB and the industry with our newly constituted exco team.”



Referencing the challenges and opportunities facing the broadcast sector, Grubb said: “the NAB has always played a critical role in uniting the industry so it can navigate its regulatory landscape and develop structures that support self-regulation and skills development. Over the last few years, we have seen it play an even broader role in promotion of TV and Radio to all of its stakeholders, and build out industry social investment mechanisms. There is a lot of change coming from all fronts, so the NAB has never been more critical for our members and our industry.”

Below is the list of standing committee chairpersons and deputy chairpersons who all serve on the 2024 NAB exco. Nick Grubb and Philly Moilwa expressed their appreciation to their fellow exco members for volunteering their time and expertise to the mission of the industry association.

Commercial Radio Committee

Chairperson – Tholoana Ncheke (Primedia Broadcasting)

Deputy Chairperson – Judy Monyela (SABC)

TV Committee

Chairperson – Lara Kantor (Multichoice)

Deputy Chairperson - Greg Clur (Faith Terrestrial)

Technical Committee

Chairperson – Andy Louis (Telemedia)

Deputy Chairperson – Bevan Bates (Multichoice)

Community Radio Committee

Chairperson - Wilma van Schalkwyk (Radio Pulpit)

Deputy Chairperson – Franklin Huizies (Jozi FM)

Co-opted exco Members