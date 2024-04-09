SA Podcast and Music Festival debuts with SABC and Arena Holdings

The SA Podcast and Music Festival is set to launch at the Red Roman Shed in Emperors Palace to aid in developing and empowering content creators.

Festival organiser Nicolas Regisford remarks, "The opportunity to collaborate with SABC and Arena Holdings is both humbling and inspiring. Their support signals a strong belief in the festival's vision and fosters a partnership built on mutual trust and value exchange. Our goal is to create relationships that are not only beneficial now but also have the potential to become commercially viable in the future."

Attendees can expect to hear extensive coverage on SABC radio stations and read about the festival in the Sunday Times, Sowetan, and on digital platforms such as Sowetan Live, Viva Nation TV, and Times Live, all part of the Arena Holdings network.

DJ Sbu, a key supporter of the festival, emphasises the significance of the event: "Youth Month is the perfect time to create something memorable. We're dedicated to making this festival a standout experience."

The festival will kick off with a Podcast Masterclass and DJ performances on day one, followed by a Music Masterclass on day two. The second day will also feature live performances, A&R development sessions, and a critical conversation on the music industry today, presented by The Music Arena.