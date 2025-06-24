TikTok’s commitment to 3000 African creators

TikTok has announced a new commitment to upskill and train 3000 content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa, through its flagship #LevelUpAfrica programme designed to support the next generation of the creative industry.

Moghelingz is one of the content creators to benefit. Source: Supplied.

The announcement was made during a creator roundtable in Johannesburg and aims to expand opportunities within the creative sector while driving opportunities for youth across South Africa, and the broader region.

The event brought together creators, media and industry partners, to government leaders, including the deputy minister Jane Sithole of Small Business Development. The roundtable served as a powerful engagement platform, spotlighting Africa's growing creator economy and TikTok's continued efforts to unlock scalable, real-world opportunities for South Africans. According to G20 Insights, the creative economy is on a strong growth trajectory and could contribute up to 10% of global GDP by 2030. Attendees gained firsthand insight into how digital creativity is driving business growth, job creation, and cultural influence across South Africa.

"When South Africa called for the industry to open up for new creative talent to thrive, TikTok became the platform that did just that. The next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs are here, and they're on TikTok. We recognise the responsibility that comes with that and today's announcement is proof that we are not just opening doors - we are building pathways for creatives to thrive, ensuring they have access to the professional tools, community connections and revenue opportunities they need to turn their passion into their profession," said Boniswa Sidwaba, head of content operations, Sub-Saharan Africa at

TikTok.

Empowering creators at scale - A worthwhile investment

As part of the platform's ongoing commitment to fuel the creator economy, the eight-month #LevelUpAfrica programme will provide tailored training and strategic mentorship through a series of monthly virtual masterclasses, Q&A panels, and in-person events. Delivered by Special Effects Media South Africa, and fully funded by TikTok, the curriculum will feature a range of key topics including: content strategy, brand partnerships, monetisation, creator search insights, understanding the TikTok algorithm and more. Seasoned TikTok creators and platform staff will also join in as guest speakers and mentors.

"Africa is home to some of the most creative voices on the planet - but those voices often don't see the long term success they deserve, not because of a lack of talent or creativity, but a lack of access, structure, and support. TikTok’s investment into this programme - and their decision to deliver it through partners rooted in the region - signals a powerful shift from short-term reach to long-term relevance. When we get this right, we’re not just unlocking creators - we’re unlocking Africa," adds Danilo Acquisto, co-founder and CEO, Special Effects Media South Africa

Building on a legacy of impact

Since launching in South Africa in 2018, the platforms ability to democratise exposure remains a defining feature. TikTok's algorithm helps break down traditional barriers to entry and success, providing global exposure to creators who otherwise were not visible. TikTok has championed local creators through a number of tailored programmes and partnerships with this latest move building on the success of the #LevelUpAfrica programme, which has amplified South African creators' voices and unlocked valuable economic opportunities since its inception in 2021.

In that same year, TikTok also opened applications to its dedicated Black creator incubator programme in partnership with the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), Rising Voices, to 100 South African creators. This programme provided support through intensive training on content development, personal branding and inclusive storytelling, culminating in R1m in grant funding shared among 20 standout creators.

TikTok's Managed Creator programme and #LevelUpAfrica Creator Days have further equipped thousands of African creators with growth strategies, understanding of monetisation tools, and best practices, fuelling a vibrant and sustainable creator economy across the continent.

Banele Ndaba, known as Moghelingz, a Rising Voices grant recipient, said, "Since starting my content creation journey and being part of the Rising Voices programme, my content has reached people locally and globally. The platform has changed my life. What started as content creation has grown into something much bigger. I've built a solid community and turned my creativity into a thriving career."

Tamia Nontsikelelo, founder of fashion brand Tol'Thema, shared, "TikTok has unlocked doors that I never imagined. My customers tell me they've discovered my business on TikTok. Through the platforms' powerful algorithm, I've managed to expand my business, reach new customers and opened a physical store in Johannesburg to meet the growing online demand, offline too."