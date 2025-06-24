Exclusive: Darren Morris | Reels rule now, but only storytelling wins

Instagram’s latest pivot—moving all video into Reels, doubling down on short-form, and lacing the experience with generative AI—is a fundamental reshaping of how attention, creativity, and commerce converge in the digital age.

Darren Morris.

As the CEO of a data-first creative agency, I should be thrilled. After all, what’s not to love? AI that turns static banners into motion? Real-time testing before you scale? Click-to-cart conversion inside a 15-second video? These are game-changers.

But beneath the glitter of automation and reach lies a more complicated truth; one that marketers ignore at their peril.

The opportunity is real and massive

Let’s start with the obvious. Reels now account for half of all time spent on Instagram. That’s not a trend; that’s a tidal wave. Gen Z is watching, interacting, and, crucially, buying. We’ve seen branded Reels outperform feed posts by 2–3x in CTRs. If you’re not building for vertical video with sound-on hooks and swipe-up flow, you’re not in the game.

And Meta’s AI toolbox? For lean teams, it’s rocket fuel. The ability to remix assets, localise audio and A/B creative treatments in-flight is no longer a luxury.

But here’s the catch: in this rush to automate and optimise, too many brands are losing the plot—literally.

Reels are entertainment. Scroll-stopping creative still needs human insight. Story. Humour. Timing. The platforms may be algorithmic, but the audience is not. We’ve seen AI-generated ads that tick every box—perfect resolution, optimised aspect ratio, top-trending sound and still fall flat because they forgot to connect emotionally.

The most powerful ads don’t just appear “native.” They feel intentional. Relatable. And yes, imperfect in a human way. The brands winning on Reels are those that build with the culture, not just for the format.

Attention is a loan, not a gift

There’s also the question of fatigue. Meta’s own test of “forced-view” ads (where you can’t skip a Reel ad for 4–5 seconds) may juice short-term impressions, but long-term? It’s risky.

We’re already seeing comments roll in: “Not this ad again,” “I just saw this five times.” As a creative leader, that’s a red flag. You can’t optimise your way out of poor storytelling. And the second your ad becomes a nuisance instead of a narrative, you’re burning brand equity.

What comes next?

We’re entering a phase where creative will bifurcate. On one end: ultra-automated, hyper-performant AI-driven spots. On the other: crafted, community-rooted content that’s harder to scale but impossible to fake.

Smart brands will do both. Use the machines for what they’re good at: speed, personalisation, testing. But let humans do the heavy lifting where it matters most: concept, tone, cultural timing.

At Lucky Hustle, we believe data is the lens, not the script. Instagram Reels give us a sharper lens than ever before. But don’t mistake optimisation for connection. The feed may be gone but the need for creativity—real, resonant, unskippable creativity—is more urgent than ever.