Brand South Africa's Today I woke up in South Africa most loved campaign in SA's 30 years

Brand Africa's 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings have been released.

Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, announces the leading South African brands in the 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings

Announced by the Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Tuesday, 11 June this year the research also presented the brands, events, campaigns and people who have shaped South African brands over the past 30 years.

This showed the impact of local brands and campaigns South Africans love. Of the top five campaigns that resonate with South Africans, the top one was Brand South Africa's Today I woke up in South Africa.

Second is Metro's What makes you Black?, followed by the SABC's Feel it. It is here. campaign for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The last two positions are taken up by telecom companies, Telkom and Vodacom respectively. Who can forget the iconic Molo mhlobo wam from Telkom, or the unforgettable Vodacom's .

The top 10 brands that have shaped the country and its identity as well as competitiveness include:

African Bank

Castle Lager

Discovery

DStv

FNB

MTN

Nando’s

Shoprite/Checkers

Telkom Vodacom



The three most impactful South Africans who embody the spirit of Ubuntu are Desmond Tutu, Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers and Nelson Mandela.

The three campaigns, events or organisations that demonstrate Ubuntu and social impact are the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), the Solidarity Fund and the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

The three most inspirational entrepreneurial brands founded by South African youth are Bathu, Maxhosa and Yoco. Cape Town topped the top three places or destinations that have placed South Africa on the map followed by the Kruger National Park and Soweto.

The top three events and experiences are the Rugby World Cup 1995 and 2023, South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel and the Fifa 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands results

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Overall (Top 100)

Nike



Adidas



Puma



Samsung



Coca-Cola

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: South African Brands (Top 100)

Bathu



Maxhosa



Woolworths



Drip



Redbat

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Financial Services

FNB



Capitec



Absa



Standard Bank



Old Mutual

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Media

DStv



Netflix



SABC



Media24/ News 24



eNCA

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: African Identity

Maxhosa



Bathu



MTN



DStv



Drip

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Pan-African

MTN



DStv



Shoprite



Woolworths



Bathu

Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Country contributing to a better Africa

South Africa



United States



China



Nigeria



Botswana

Most Admired Brands - South Africa - Doing good for society, people and environment: NGO

WHO



Gift of the Givers



Unicef/UN



Red Cross



Greenpeace

Most Admired Brands - South Africa - Doing good for society, people and environment: African

Woolworths



Shoprite/Checkers



Old Mutual



FNB



Tiger Brands

Most Admired Brands - South Africa - Doing good for society, people and environment: Non-African

Nike



Coca-Cola



Unilever



Google



Adidas

Most Admired Brands: Africa

Most Admired Brands: Africa – Doing good for society, people and environment: NGO

Unicef/UN



WHO/OMS



USAID



Red Cross/Croix Rouge



ONU

Most Admired Brands: Africa – Doing good for society, people and environment: African

MTN



Dangote



Azam



Trade Kings



DStv

Most Admired Brands: Africa – Doing good for society, people and environment: Non-African

Coca Cola



Vodafone/Vodacom/Safaricom



Nike



Unilever



Samsung

Most Admired Brands: Africa

Most Admired Brands: Africa: African Brands (Spontaneous recall)

MTN (South Africa)



Dangote (Nigeria)



Trade Kings (Zambia)



Glo (Nigeria)



DStv (South Africa)

Most Admired Brands: Africa: African Brands (Aided recall)

MTN (South Africa)



Dangote (Nigeria)



DStv (Nigeria)



Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia)



Bathu (South Africa)

Now in its 14th year, every year on or around Africa Day, 25 May, Brand Africa releases the global results of the research and rankings of the most admired brands in Africa based on a survey across over 30 countries that account for as much as 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.

The research for the 2024 Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands covered 31 countries across every economic region in the continent, including South Africa, and took place between February and March.

The research is independently conducted by Geopoll that leads the fieldwork, and Kantar and Brand Leadership, that lead the analysis and rankings.