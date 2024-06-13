Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DMASAHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerKantarDentsuHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaRogerwilcoIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaAFDAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe PublicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Brand South Africa's Today I woke up in South Africa most loved campaign in SA's 30 years

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    13 Jun 2024
    13 Jun 2024
    Brand Africa's 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings have been released.
    Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, announces the leading South African brands in the 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings
    Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, announces the leading South African brands in the 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings

    Announced by the Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Tuesday, 11 June this year the research also presented the brands, events, campaigns and people who have shaped South African brands over the past 30 years.

    This showed the impact of local brands and campaigns South Africans love. Of the top five campaigns that resonate with South Africans, the top one was Brand South Africa's Today I woke up in South Africa.

    Second is Metro's What makes you Black?, followed by the SABC's Feel it. It is here. campaign for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

    The last two positions are taken up by telecom companies, Telkom and Vodacom respectively. Who can forget the iconic Molo mhlobo wam from Telkom, or the unforgettable Vodacom's .

    The top 10 brands that have shaped the country and its identity as well as competitiveness include:

    1. African Bank
    2. Castle Lager
    3. Discovery
    4. DStv
    5. FNB
    6. MTN
    7. Nando’s
    8. Shoprite/Checkers
    9. Telkom
    10. Vodacom

    The three most impactful South Africans who embody the spirit of Ubuntu are Desmond Tutu, Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers and Nelson Mandela.

    The three campaigns, events or organisations that demonstrate Ubuntu and social impact are the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), the Solidarity Fund and the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

    The three most inspirational entrepreneurial brands founded by South African youth are Bathu, Maxhosa and Yoco. Cape Town topped the top three places or destinations that have placed South Africa on the map followed by the Kruger National Park and Soweto.

    The top three events and experiences are the Rugby World Cup 1995 and 2023, South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel and the Fifa 2010 Soccer World Cup.

    Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands results

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Overall (Top 100)

    • Nike
    • Adidas
    • Puma
    • Samsung
    • Coca-Cola

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: South African Brands (Top 100)

    • Bathu
    • Maxhosa
    • Woolworths
    • Drip
    • Redbat

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Financial Services

    • FNB
    • Capitec
    • Absa
    • Standard Bank
    • Old Mutual

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Media

    • DStv
    • Netflix
    • SABC
    • Media24/News 24
    • eNCA

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: African Identity

    • Maxhosa
    • Bathu
    • MTN
    • DStv
    • Drip

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Pan-African

    • MTN
    • DStv
    • Shoprite
    • Woolworths
    • Bathu

    Most Admired Brands – South Africa: Country contributing to a better Africa

    • South Africa
    • United States
    • China
    • Nigeria
    • Botswana

    Most Admired Brands - South Africa - Doing good for society, people and environment: NGO

    • WHO
    • Gift of the Givers
    • Unicef/UN
    • Red Cross
    • Greenpeace

    Most Admired Brands - South Africa - Doing good for society, people and environment: African

    • Woolworths
    • Shoprite/Checkers
    • Old Mutual
    • FNB
    • Tiger Brands

    Most Admired Brands - South Africa - Doing good for society, people and environment: Non-African

    • Nike
    • Coca-Cola
    • Unilever
    • Google
    • Adidas

    Most Admired Brands: Africa

    Most Admired Brands: Africa – Doing good for society, people and environment: NGO

    • Unicef/UN
    • WHO/OMS
    • USAID
    • Red Cross/Croix Rouge
    • ONU

    Most Admired Brands: Africa – Doing good for society, people and environment: African

    • MTN
    • Dangote
    • Azam
    • Trade Kings
    • DStv

    Most Admired Brands: Africa – Doing good for society, people and environment: Non-African

    • Coca Cola
    • Vodafone/Vodacom/Safaricom
    • Nike
    • Unilever
    • Samsung

    Most Admired Brands: Africa

    Most Admired Brands: Africa: African Brands (Spontaneous recall)

    • MTN (South Africa)
    • Dangote (Nigeria)
    • Trade Kings (Zambia)
    • Glo (Nigeria)
    • DStv (South Africa)

    Most Admired Brands: Africa: African Brands (Aided recall)

    • MTN (South Africa)
    • Dangote (Nigeria)
    • DStv (Nigeria)
    • Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopia)
    • Bathu (South Africa)

    Now in its 14th year, every year on or around Africa Day, 25 May, Brand Africa releases the global results of the research and rankings of the most admired brands in Africa based on a survey across over 30 countries that account for as much as 85% of the continent’s GDP and population.

    The research for the 2024 Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands covered 31 countries across every economic region in the continent, including South Africa, and took place between February and March.

    The research is independently conducted by Geopoll that leads the fieldwork, and Kantar and Brand Leadership, that lead the analysis and rankings.

    Read more: marketing, branding, SABC, Vodacom, Telkom, Thebe Ikalafeng, Yebo Gogo, Metro, Brand Africa, Brand SA, Brand Africa 100, Danette Breitenbach
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Related

    Andile Mzobe is the founder of AJ Digital Agency. Source: Supplied.
    #YouthMonth: Andile Mzobe - a rising star in the digital arena
     2 hours
    Under Armour launches To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign
    Under Armour launches To the greatest team the world has never seen campaign
    1 day
    Ogilvy brings Vodacom back home
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy brings Vodacom back home
    2 days
    Jhene Nel is the divisional head of sales at Webfluential. Source: Supplied.
    Navigating AI buzz: enhancing, not replacing human skills in marketing
     2 days
    #YouthMonth: Nothemba Belle - From palaeontology to strategy
    #YouthMonth: Nothemba Belle - From palaeontology to strategy
     2 days
    Source: © Contagious Vodacom and VML are parting ways. In 2022 the Anti-Hijack Ads campaign by VML for the brand was awarded Bronze Lions in Mobile and Creative Data and a Silver Lion in Media
    VML South Africa and Vodacom to part ways as contract completion nears
    2 days
    Empowering our youth to leverage technology to build a better world
    Empowering our youth to leverage technology to build a better world
     7 Jun 2024
    Source: © CNBC Africa Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, has been named the 2024 Future of Leadership Summit’s Marketing Leader of the Year
    Sithembile Ntombela, ACEO of Brand South Africa, named Marketing Leader of the Year
    7 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz