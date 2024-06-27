Ogilvy SA named Most Effective Agency Network and Brand by Effie Index, with KFC recognised as Top Brand

Ogilvy South Africa has been recognised by the Effie Index Awards as both the Most Effective Brand and the Most Effective Agency Network in South Africa.

In addition to this, and in reaffirming the agency's commitment to creating positive impact for brands, KFC, an Ogilvy client for over a decade, has also been recognised as the most effective brand in South Africa.

Neo Makhele, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy South Africa, comments: “Over the years, it has become increasingly challenging to keep any brand's narrative alive, especially in a world where consumers are constantly bombarded with messages. At Ogilvy, we understand this and prioritise brand narratives that not only inspire consumers but also impact them in meaningful ways. We are proud of the work we do and the global recognition from the Effie Awards, which acknowledge our team's efforts in maintaining strategic narratives for our brands as well as our successful contributions to the South African storytelling landscape.”

At the core of our business, we are focused on building and transforming brands. Applying creativity to produce extraordinary levels of positive business impact for our clients. These wins acknowledge our hardworking teams and our clients, who allow us to collaborate and demonstrate our dedication to creating impact for their brands. Extra special congratulations go to the KFC team for being recognised at top of this table.” concludes Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa

About The Effie Index Awards

The Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers, brands, networks, and holding companies by analysing finalist and winner data from Effie Awards competitions around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness. Visit www.effieindex.com for more information.