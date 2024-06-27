Industries

#YouthMonth: Meet Tribeca Public Relations new faces

Karabo Ledwaba
27 Jun 2024
27 Jun 2024
In honour of Youth Month, we're spotlighting two emerging talents who have just embarked on their careers in communications. Steve Nyalangu and Tekanyo Selatela have recently joined Tribeca Public Relations as interns.

Nyalangu, a graduate from IIE Rosebank College, is driven by a deep passion for storytelling and client relations, and is now part of the technology and consumer client support team. Meanwhile, Selatela, armed with a BA in Governance and Political Transformation from the University of Freestate, brings his enthusiasm for PR and media dynamics to the agency.

The interns both say Sibu Mabena is an inspiration. Source: Supplied.
What interested you in this industry?

Selate: I am interested in shaping public perception and educating audiences, and PR provides me with that opportunity.

Nyalungu: My interest in PR came from how it makes companies more visible, grows their clientele, and fosters goodwill. Making things happen behind the scenes is my favourite part, especially when it comes to campaigns.

What are you most excited about in your new role?

Selate: I am excited to engage in media relations with the best journalists in the country, I am also looking forward to working with major brands locally and internationally. 

Nyalungu: My role excites me because I'm able to engage with so many different people in a single day, from clients to media.

How do you think you will bring a fresh and young perspective to the job?

Selate: With the ever-changing landscape in communications, one has to constantly stay up to date and to some extent even predict the future based on current events. As a young person who is eager to make his mark, I always raise my hand when asked to come up with new campaign ideas and I aim to keep that momentum with me. 

Nyalungu: I excel in interpersonal skills, offering help and support to others, conducting research, being flexible and eager to learn, taking initiative, and solving problems effectively. With all this knowledge, expertise, and enthusiasm for the field, I believe I am a valuable addition.

What are your dreams for the future?

Selate: The end-goal is hopefully working in international relations, where I get to use my skills in communications and governance to manage and improve foreign relations.

Nyalungu: I aim to build a successful and fulfilling career in PR, to achieve this dream, I am eager to expand my knowledge and skill set.

Do you look up to anyone in the industry?

Selate: Definitely, Sibu Mabena, she is a powerhouse. She has done tremendously well for herself and she has proven that hard work pays off.

Nyalungu: I really admire Sibu Mabena; she's one of the top talents in the industry.

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

