Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTBWAHook, Line & SinkerPrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioLocation BankAAA School of AdvertisingDuma CollectiveRT7 DigitalNewzroom AfrikaPrimedia OutdoorNew MediaMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

Chris Pappas, the war for KZN is on!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Effie Worldwide Report shows humanity lies at the heart of effectiveness

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    28 May 2024
    28 May 2024
    The most important factor driving effectiveness in marketing isn’t data or AI, but human qualities and behaviours says a new global report by Effie Worldwide.
    Effie Worldwide Report shows humanity lies at the heart of effectiveness

    The report, titled ‘Making Effectiveness Happen’, surveyed 170+ leaders and senior marketers across the industry at the world’s most effective companies, including ranked top performers in the Global Effie Index and Global Best of the Best Winners, with the aim of getting a deeper understanding of how to put effectiveness into action.

    The Report’s key findings include:

    • Only 1 in 3 respondents feel they have a mature, embedded effectiveness culture
    • More than 60% of the effectiveness drivers identified are human-centred, including values and behaviours, relationships and collaboration
    • There are three key buildings blocks to effectiveness cultures, the right cultural values and ways of working, alongside equipping teams with the tools and skills they need
    • Sustainable effectiveness does not happen in isolation: 79% said success came from nurturing two or more of the building blocks
    • 70% said their effectiveness culture starts with leadership
    • Clarity of briefing is the most important success factor when it comes to optimizing the client/agency relationship for effectiveness
    • 87% invested in training to develop marketing effectiveness capabilities, identifying it as a crucial success factor

    Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide: “In our exploration of effectiveness, we've uncovered a fundamental truth: humanity lies at the heart of effectiveness. It's not just about what we do, but how we do it - nurturing relationships, fostering collaboration, and embracing the values that drive us forward.”

    Sharing the right data at the right time is still a challenge for the industry, the report finds. Alford adds: “Data is a crucial compass for marketers. But behind every data point and analytics tool lies a human mind that interprets what is and isn’t important and understands the human behaviours driving the numbers. It's this human connection that transforms raw data into actionable wisdom, propelling us towards our goals with confidence and creativity.”

    There is lots of talk around cultures of effectiveness, but what is in short supply is clear guidance on how to create them. The report is based on the experience of some of the best leaders in Effie’s global network. By sharing their insights, principles and tactics, the report hopes to help marketers make effectiveness happen in their own teams.

    Download the Report

    In addition, Effie Worldwide provides three actionable guides to help marketers build a culture of effectiveness for themselves, including a framework that can be used as a planning tool to guide organisations through the key stages of effectiveness. It works universally across all marketing activities, business challenges and industry sectors.

    About the survey
    Agency leaders accounted for 65% of respondents to the survey, brand marketers 26%, with the remaining 9% from media, research, tech and other companies.

    For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.

    Related

    Source: © Effie CCO Effies Worldwide Allison Knapp Womack, &quot;If something is not effective it is expensive content&quot;
    Effie Worldwide COO: "If something is not effective it is expensive content"
     14 Sep 2023
    Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options
    IMC ConferenceSellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options
    16 Aug 2023
    Deadline to enter the Effie Awards extended
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingDeadline to enter the Effie Awards extended
    8 Jun 2023
    Effie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa Committee tasked with highlighting effectiveness in marketing
    6 Apr 2023
    Book your Effie Awards 2022 events tickets now
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingBook your Effie Awards 2022 events tickets now
    12 Aug 2022
    Effie Awards South Africa entry deadline fast approaching
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie Awards South Africa entry deadline fast approaching
    10 Jun 2022
    Effie Awards South Africa 2022 call for entries
    Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie Awards South Africa 2022 call for entries
    14 Apr 2022
    eXceptional work pays off for 99c at the Effie Awards
    Ninety9centseXceptional work pays off for 99c at the Effie Awards
    19 Oct 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz