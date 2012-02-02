Omnicom Media Group Africa celebrates Africa Day 2024

In celebration of Africa Day 2024, Omnicom Media Group South Africa held an Africa Day event at their new offices in Sandton on Friday, 24 May 2024. The event was created to celebrate the diversity and boldness of the African continent, one of the worlds largest growth regions.

The event attendee’s were internal employee’s and key media partners.

Africa Day is a day when the people of Africa celebrate their identity and common purpose to unite, foster peace and improve the livelihoods of all, across the continent. Omnicom Media Group Africa Team created an event that was informative, engaging and a true celebration of all the vibrant and diverse regions of Africa.

Omnicom Media Group has one of the largest African networks, with presence in over 14 African markets and the leading agency by RECMA scores in South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria and tracking 2nd in Kenya.

Omnicom Media Group Africa has a highly skilled team of Rest of Africa media experts working with highly esteemed partners and affiliates in executing client’s campaigns across the African continent. Reach out to Omnicom Media Group if you require any assistance on your rest of Africa media needs.