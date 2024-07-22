CapeTalk 567 offering audiences sneak peak of new logo, elevating listener engagement and modern appeal

CapeTalk 567 is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey as a leading talk radio station. The station is starting the roll out of a refreshed logo with an eye-catching campaign that’s sure to spark attention on social media. The change represents a strategic evolution, designed to invigorate the CapeTalk 567 brand and deepen its connection with its valued terrestrial- and online audiences.

This week Mother City residents have an opportunity to spot the station’s new logo on a yellow City sightseeing bus that will be criss-crossing the metropole. Capetonians are encouraged to snap a pic, tag the station and post to socials for a chance to win some cash as part of the #SpotTheBusSpotTheLogo campaign from Monday, 22 July.

The revamped logo, a seamless blend of modernity and vitality, incorporates design trends while maintaining the essence of the CapeTalk 567 brand. The transition from a square font to a sleeker, more rounded style is not merely a cosmetic change but a deliberate move to foster a friendlier and more approachable image. This aesthetic evolution aligns with the broader design philosophy adopted by Primedia, ensuring that the brand remains relevant and visually compelling.

At the heart of this refresh is the enduring brand message: “Join The Conversation.” This mantra encapsulates CapeTalk’s role as a trusted source of credible news and as a platform where meaningful discussions thrive. The presenters continue to be catalysts for dialogue, facilitating conversations that resonate with the audiences, fostering a sense of community.

“Our logo refresh is not just a change in appearance; it symbolises our commitment to growth, innovation, and deeper connections with our listeners. This refresh is a testament to our dedication to staying relevant and engaging in an ever-evolving media landscape,” said Tessa van Staden, station manager of CapeTalk 567.

After catching a glimpse of the new look around town, listeners and online fans are encouraged to explore the new look and feel at CapeTalk’s digital home www.primediaplus.com from 29 July.

CapeTalk 567 remains committed to delivering high-quality content that forms, entertains, and engages. This strategic refresh is a reflection of the station’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and its unwavering dedication to listeners.



