Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

    Biz Recruitment: Job creation for the nation

    Issued by Bizcommunity.com
    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    Reaching a dynamic and diverse business-minded audience with daily frequency, and publishing job vacancies via Bizcommunity’s platforms is an essential addition to maximising your company’s market presence and promoting employment opportunities to the nation.
    Biz Recruitment: Job creation for the nation

    Bizcommunity’s platforms and products have been developed specifically to allow recruiters to position their company in the heart of a thriving B2B environment.

    Every month, thousands of job seekers, from learners to leaders across 19 sectors, join or climb the ladders of their career paths, via our dedicated Recruiter section, used by specialist and corporate recruiters to distribute thousands of jobs across 19 sectors and regions of South Africa.

    Job seekers:

    • Upload your MyBizCV, searched by hundreds of recruiters across 19 industries and niche sectors
    • Subscribe to email job alerts in your industry
    • Search jobs by category and region


    Biz Recruitment Packages: What you get:

    • Post unlimited job vacancies
    • The option to edit job ads as many times as you like
    • Newsletter featured posts for selected job across Bizcommunity’s 19 industries
    • Employer branding
    • A dedicated branded job showcase, designed and set up by us to your specifications
    • Animated headers allow you to feature exciting images of your brand, workspace and activations
    • A destination for recruiter company news, employer and management trends, in addition to job posts
    • Company logo that appears next to your job posts drives prospects to all your Biz job listings
    • Branded footer featuring your logo, company profile and links to your latest jobs posts below your job description, build your recruiter profile and reputation
    • Access to CV database and CV response handling
    • Newsletter and mobile boosting for your jobs
    • Jobs posted on Biz get additional exposure via Google and Indeed.com

    Get advice on unlimited job posting - Your Biz Recruitment team is standing by.
    Claim your Recruitment Package - only on Biz, your essential B2B news media partner in Africa.

    Bizcommunity.com
    Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media.

