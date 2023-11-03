Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari premieres across Africa this November

Hazen Audel embarks on epic multi-country journey across Great Rift Valley in East Africa, on foot

Wilderness explorer and survival expert, Hazen Audel has long been an audience favourite as he takes on journeys in some of the world’s wildest places, braving the elements and navigating challenging terrain. Now, the intrepid adventurer takes on his first extreme safari expedition through East Africa’s legendary Great Rift Valley. Audel’s incredible journey is captured in Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari which will premiere on National Geographic across Africa (DStv 181) from Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 21:00 (CAT).

As a former biology teacher, he’s always known the valley as the world’s greatest hub for wildlife. The chance to trek 800 kilometers through its diverse wilderness in migration season and survive out in the open amongst magnificent animals, is a life-long dream. Along the way, Audel will cross grasslands, caves, mountains and river valleys, on foot, in his quest to experience Africa’s greatest natural spectacle, the great Wildebeest migration in the Serengeti.

Traversing the challenging landscapes of East Africa, Audel encounters desert nomads, tracks elephants, navigates treacherous waters, searches for rare black rhinos, explores coastal caves, and forages for food, all while collaborating with local nomadic tribes and facing the formidable forces of nature. Along the way, he is reminded that survival in the wild requires not only physical endurance and survival skills, but also a deep understanding and respect for the indigenous peoples and ecosystems of Africa.

The episodes include:

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Desert Nomads

For the first leg of his journey through East Africa’s Great Rift Valley, wilderness explorer Hazen Audel treks into the Chalbi Desert. Dropping down from surrounding cliffs he’s plunged into an unforgiving arid expanse, dodging snakes and hyenas as he searches for the nomadic Gabra tribe. To make it across the desert he needs to find their treasured singing well and reach a migrating camel train.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Valley of Giants

In the second leg on his journey through East Africa’s legendary Great Rift Valley, wilderness explorer, Hazen Audel, descends the western wall in search of a revered herd of elephants. Harnessing survival skills and vital knowledge from the local tribe, he makes his way down the treacherous escarpment to join a group of spear fishermen who know the elephants well. With their help he tracks the herd on the banks of the Kerio River.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Deadly Waters

On the third leg of his extreme African safari, wildlife enthusiast and survivalist Hazen Audel takes on mighty Lake Baringo. Determined to witness a million strong flock of flamingos before they fly south, he enlists the help of master boatsmen, the Il’Chamus tribe. Dodging hippos and crocodiles, he builds a raft to compete in a tribal lake race and win the right of passage to see the mega flock.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Rhino Mountain

Wilderness explorer and survival expert Hazen Audel reaches Hell’s Gate gorge at the heart of the Great Rift Valley, on a quest to find rare black rhino. A group of forest foragers send him towards Mt Suswa, but to reach it he must navigate a warren of forests, caves and canyons. He’ll need all his survival skills to make it to a Maasai village and find the magnificent black rhino.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Untamed Coast

On the penultimate leg of his extreme African safari, wilderness explorer and survival expert Hazen Audel tackles East Africa’s Tropical Coast. Enlisting the help of the Indian Ocean masters, the Mijikenda people, Hazen embarks on a gruelling ocean voyage to reach a network of coastal coral caves, home to the largest multi-species bat colony in the world.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Serengeti

In an epic finale, wilderness explorer Hazen Audel closes in on the Serengeti. With the help of the hunter-gatherer Hadza tribe he battles through harsh terrain and past apex predators to reach the lush eden of the central savannahs. His ultimate goal, the Great Migration, is finally in sight, but time and the rains are against him. Can he make it to Africa’s greatest natural spectacle?

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari is produced by Icon Films for National Geographic. Executive producers for Icon Films are Harry Marshall, Laura Marshall, Rob Rawlings and Nicholas White. Hazan Audel serves as a consulting producer. For National Geographic, Carolyn Payne and Sarah Peat are executive producers and Tom McDonald is executive vice president, global factual and unscripted content.

Four previous seasons of Primal Survivor with Hazen Audel are currently streaming on Disney+.