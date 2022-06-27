Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuPrimedia BroadcastingDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe Hardy BoysAPO GroupJoe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupGrey AfricaMediamarkSpark MediaSo InteractiveBusiness and Arts South AfricaStudent VillageOrnicoGL events South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Cannes Lions

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Tholoana Ncheke is Primedia's new group legal counsel

    27 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Group has appointed Tholoana Ncheke as group legal counsel. Tholoana Ncheke is an accomplished attorney, highly proficient in corporate law, taxation, administrative law, litigation and media and communication law.
    Tholoana Ncheke is Primedia's new group legal counsel
    Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter, said, "As head of legal for Primedia Broadcasting, Tholoana has been exemplary in ensuring top-notch regulatory compliance and commercial legal support for our broadcasting division. Her promotion to group legal counsel is well deserved. We are confident in Tholoana’s ability to coordinate and manage legal strategy across the entire group and wish her well in her new position."

    Prior to her joining Primedia, Tholoana was the executive responsible for policy and regulation at the National Association of Broadcasters’ Commercial Radio Committee. She had also served on the Reference Expert Group on Broadcasting Policy Review for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and as Legal officer at the Film and Publication Board (FPB)

    Tholoana has lectured students at the University of Witwatersrand’s School of Literature, Language and Media Learning Networking Knowledge Centre, on global and Southern African technology, policy and regulatory trends, broadcasting, and digital media.

    Commenting on her appointment, Tholoana said, “Since joining Primedia, I have immersed myself in the commercial side of broadcasting where I was given the opportunity to provide my input and lead on some key commercial and regulatory engagements. My promotion to group legal counsel recognises the contribution I have made and is also a demonstration of the commitment of the new management of the Primedia Group to placing young Black female talent in the foreground. I am looking forward to working with Jonathan and the team in ensuring that Primedia entrenches its position as a bastion of excellence in the media industry.”

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Primedia Group, Jonathan Procter

    Related

    A radio legend has fallen
    Primedia BroadcastingA radio legend has fallen7 Jun 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    Primedia and Paramount partnership paves the way for broader audience reach
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia and Paramount partnership paves the way for broader audience reach1 Jun 2022
    Clare O' Neil joins Primedia Group as chief operations officer
    Primedia BroadcastingClare O' Neil joins Primedia Group as chief operations officer30 May 2022
    Top spot for Randall Abrahams at Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia BroadcastingTop spot for Randall Abrahams at Primedia Broadcasting24 May 2022
    A boost to 947 as Anele Mdoda signs 5-year agreement
    Primedia BroadcastingA boost to 947 as Anele Mdoda signs 5-year agreement9 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz