Tholoana Ncheke is Primedia's new group legal counsel

Primedia Group has appointed Tholoana Ncheke as group legal counsel. Tholoana Ncheke is an accomplished attorney, highly proficient in corporate law, taxation, administrative law, litigation and media and communication law.

Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter, said, "As head of legal for Primedia Broadcasting, Tholoana has been exemplary in ensuring top-notch regulatory compliance and commercial legal support for our broadcasting division. Her promotion to group legal counsel is well deserved. We are confident in Tholoana’s ability to coordinate and manage legal strategy across the entire group and wish her well in her new position."Prior to her joining Primedia, Tholoana was the executive responsible for policy and regulation at the National Association of Broadcasters’ Commercial Radio Committee. She had also served on the Reference Expert Group on Broadcasting Policy Review for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and as Legal officer at the Film and Publication Board (FPB)Tholoana has lectured students at the University of Witwatersrand’s School of Literature, Language and Media Learning Networking Knowledge Centre, on global and Southern African technology, policy and regulatory trends, broadcasting, and digital media.Commenting on her appointment, Tholoana said, “Since joining Primedia, I have immersed myself in the commercial side of broadcasting where I was given the opportunity to provide my input and lead on some key commercial and regulatory engagements. My promotion to group legal counsel recognises the contribution I have made and is also a demonstration of the commitment of the new management of the Primedia Group to placing young Black female talent in the foreground. I am looking forward to working with Jonathan and the team in ensuring that Primedia entrenches its position as a bastion of excellence in the media industry.”