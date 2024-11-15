Marketing & Media Media
    Primex 2024: A celebration of innovation, success, and future possibilities at Montecasino

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    15 Nov 2024
    15 Nov 2024
    Primedia proudly hosted Primex 2024 at the prestigious Monte Casino, an event that showcased the company’s remarkable journey and achievements over the past year while looking forward to an exciting future. With a vibrant atmosphere and a celebration of creativity and connection, Primex 2024 truly embodied the essence of Primedia’s interconnected content universe, “Dimension X.”
    Primex 2024: A celebration of innovation, success, and future possibilities at Montecasino

    The event opened with stunning visuals that transported attendees through the futuristic world of Dimension X, highlighting Primedia’s innovative campaigns and real-life moments that captivated audiences across the nation. From engaging data processing visuals to dynamic montages of successful activations, the event encapsulated the spirit of collaboration and creativity that defines Primedia. 

    A standout moment of the day was the brilliant performance by renowned South African artist Lloyiso,  who mesmerised the audience with his soulful voice and captivating stage presence. His performance not only entertained but also resonated with the theme of connection that Primedia strives to foster between brands and audiences. 

    Throughout the event, Primedia showcased its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology,  including the integration of AI, to enhance media experiences and deliver real-time insights. This year,  the company has taken significant strides in predictive analytics and client delivery, ensuring that brands can connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. 

    The success of the MasterChef campaign was but one of the case studies highlighted at the event, illustrating how Primedia’s unique 360-degree integrated marketing approach has elevated brand visibility and engagement. With impressive metrics, including R286m in earned media and over 659,000 video views on MasterChef content, the campaign exemplified the power of collaboration and innovation in driving brand success. 

    Primedia’s dedication to social responsibility was also highlighted, with initiatives like Primedia Cares, which fosters collaboration between corporates, local businesses, and communities. This commitment to creating a positive impact reflects the company's mission to ensure that all businesses and brands continue to elevate their individual CSI goals, leveraging Primedia assets. 

    As the event concluded, Primedia reaffirmed its vision for the future, focusing on expanding the realm of possibilities within Dimension X. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, creativity, and community engagement, Primedia is poised to continue transforming the media landscape in South Africa. 

    “We are excited to celebrate the successes of 2024 and the incredible journey we’ve undertaken as a company,” said group CEO, Jonathan Procter. “With the support of our talented team, clients, and  the vibrant communities we serve, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity  through meaningful connections with our audiences.”

    Primex 2024 was not just an event; it was a testament to Primedia’s unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and community. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to bridging the gap between brands and audiences, ensuring that every interaction is impactful and memorable.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
