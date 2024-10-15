Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Sales Representative Paarl
- Sales Consultant Nelspruit
- Retail Sales Consultant Hazyview
- Brand Ambassador Hazyview
- Sales Coordinator Tsakane
Assegai Awards 2024: Celebrating South Africa’s finest in integrated and direct marketing
The awards ceremony highlighted the best in South African marketing talent and creativity, acknowledging outstanding contributions across the industry. Among the night’s most exciting moments was the presentation of the Young Direct Marketer of the Year award to Dylan Samuel of Penquin, marking him as a rising star to watch in the field. Additionally, the prestigious Direct Marketer of the Year award was claimed by Grant Macpherson, CMO of KFC, entered by Ogilvy, in recognition of his leadership and impact in the industry.
In the category of Newcomer of the Year, Off Limit Communications stood out for their innovative approach and creativity, making a notable debut among their peers. The Zinthatu Award, recognising consistent excellence and multiple Gold wins, was presented to Levergy, who impressed judges and attendees alike with a series of winning campaigns.
In recognition of exceptional agency credentials, the IAS Credentials Award went to Ogilvy, while Boom claimed an IAS Gold Award, underscoring their dedication to quality and innovation in marketing.
The night’s pinnacle honour, the Nkosi Award, awarded to the highest-ranking entry, was proudly claimed by Triple Eight Agency. Known as the most prestigious award in the Assegai lineup, the Nkosi Award represents a crowning achievement in creative excellence and campaign impact.
The 2024 Assegai Awards brought together a rich mix of established agencies and new talent, underscoring South Africa’s vibrant marketing landscape. This year’s winners reflect the industry’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and setting new standards in direct marketing.For a full list of winners and further details on the Assegai Awards, please visit: https://www.assegaiawards.co.
- Assegai Awards 2024: Celebrating South Africa’s finest in integrated and direct marketing15 Nov 13:27
- Assegai Awards 2024 finalists announced08 Oct 12:24
- Assegai Awards 2024: Extension for entries announced10 Sep 09:48
- Exciting news: Assegai Awards 2024 entry deadline extended!02 Sep 10:11
- International Echo Awards partners with DMASA/Assegai Awards27 Aug 10:25