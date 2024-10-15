Assegai Awards 2024: Celebrating South Africa’s finest in integrated and direct marketing

The Assegai Awards 2024 dazzled The Venue at Melrose Arch on Thursday, bringing together South Africa’s direct marketing elite in a night filled with celebration, recognition, and inspiration. This year's event showcased a diverse range of winners, with both major agencies and emerging players claiming the highly sought-after Gold awards across multiple categories.

The awards ceremony highlighted the best in South African marketing talent and creativity, acknowledging outstanding contributions across the industry. Among the night’s most exciting moments was the presentation of the Young Direct Marketer of the Year award to Dylan Samuel of Penquin, marking him as a rising star to watch in the field. Additionally, the prestigious Direct Marketer of the Year award was claimed by Grant Macpherson, CMO of KFC, entered by Ogilvy, in recognition of his leadership and impact in the industry.

In the category of Newcomer of the Year, Off Limit Communications stood out for their innovative approach and creativity, making a notable debut among their peers. The Zinthatu Award, recognising consistent excellence and multiple Gold wins, was presented to Levergy, who impressed judges and attendees alike with a series of winning campaigns.

In recognition of exceptional agency credentials, the IAS Credentials Award went to Ogilvy, while Boom claimed an IAS Gold Award, underscoring their dedication to quality and innovation in marketing.

The night’s pinnacle honour, the Nkosi Award, awarded to the highest-ranking entry, was proudly claimed by Triple Eight Agency. Known as the most prestigious award in the Assegai lineup, the Nkosi Award represents a crowning achievement in creative excellence and campaign impact.

The 2024 Assegai Awards brought together a rich mix of established agencies and new talent, underscoring South Africa’s vibrant marketing landscape. This year’s winners reflect the industry’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and setting new standards in direct marketing.