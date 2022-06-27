Industries

2022 Bookmark Awards live event to celebrate the power of togetherness

27 Jun 2022
After two years of isolation, work-from-home and Zoom events behind us, IAB South Africa's 2022 Bookmark Awards will take place in person on Thursday, 28 July at Summer Place in Sandton, Johannesburg - the first time the industry will be assembled physically in one space after two years.
Supplied.
Supplied.

The event is loosely themed around a warm winter, amplified by the venue of Summer Place, which offers a warm and cosy atmosphere

“We are delighted that the 2022 Bookmark Awards ceremony will be one of the first events for the local industry to come together in a physical space,” says Haydn Townsend, chairman at IAB South Africa.

“The Bookmark Awards is not only a celebration of innovative and world-class work but shows the power of togetherness that underpins many of the entries received this year. To be able to honour in person these achievements and successes as well as the lives of the many colleagues who have passed away during the last two years of the pandemic is a great privilege.”

Interaction and diversity


Beyond celebrating excellence in digital work, the Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for technology, digital and leading-edge innovation, specialist sectors and disciplines that primary award sponsor DStv Media Sales is 100% familiar with.

“As drivers and promoters of digital change in our industry, we are proud to be associated with these pre-eminent industry awards for the fifth year running,” says Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, CEO at DStv Media Sales.

“There’s no better way to stimulate creativity in the digital marketing and advertising sector than through interaction and diversity – coupled with some good, healthy competition. These awards afford us the opportunity to achieve all of these as we come together in celebration of innovation and digital excellence.”

The awards are further supported by Google South Africa, Viu South Africa, Imamedia, Everlytic, Joe Public United, Tractor Outdoor and Adspace24.

“As the Bookmark Awards event draws closer, we are excited to continue recognising work that drives the industry forward. Leading up to the ceremony at the end of July, the Bookmarks and IAB South Africa would like to encourage everyone to participate and share our noteworthy initiatives that support transformation and innovation in digital marketing and advertising,” adds Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

