    DUO Marketing + Communications adds three new technology clients this month

    27 Jun 2022
    DUO Marketing + Communications
    DUO Marketing + Communications, a specialist provider of marketing, communication and advisory services to business-to-business technology companies in Africa, has added innovative locally-grown brands including Analyze Consulting, Parket, and Vastratech to its list of prestigious tech clients.
    Judith Middleton
    Judith Middleton
    “Our business has been fortunate to benefit from the growth of digital brand elevation solutions currently in high demand. Our value to clients remains accountability, partnership and measurable results, says Judith Middleton, CEO of DUO.

    1. Analyze Consulting a niche management consulting firm, specialising in business process improvement and implementation, solving complex business challenges through the appropriate use of people, process and technology.

    The company works closely with clients to uncover complex business problems or identify the opportunities that they can leverage. They co-create solutions by harnessing the expertise and knowledge of both parties, their proven methodologies, and tailored solutions. By being detail oriented and focused on service, Analyze holds itself accountable to measurable results and long-term value for our clients.

    2. Parket is a Smart Parking Management Software Platform company that is headquartered in Cape Town. Having commenced operations in early 2019, the company is fast becoming recognised as the disruptor in the parking management and access control space.

    Today, Parket delivers an intuitive software management platform that interfaces seamlessly with IoT driven access technology to bring about real business change, that landlords and parking management companies are striving for. The company has introduced a cashless and ticketless parking system that comprises licence plate recognition and QR code-enabled access with mobile app-based pre-booking and payment facilities.

    3. VastraTech brings years of extensive experience in the edtech industry across government and private institutions in South Africa and other African countries. It provides local access to global leading edtech products that empower modern economies, through the provision of e-learning and collaboration tools to foster the use of the 4 Cs: Critical thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, and Communication, and thus contributes to effective learning and innovation.

    As a solution-driven company, it offers value to its customers through its appropriate solutions with proof of concept (POC) results. It has a managed services approach with system design, integration, training and support as part of the solution mix.

    It has deployed over 25,000 interactive classroom solutions and trained over 50,000 educators on how to integrate ICTs into the classroom and use this technology to enhance successful teaching and learning outcomes.

    “Our clients are served by a strong collaborative team with unique strengths and a true commitment to success. As such, our business is poised for another year of stellar growth,” says Middleton.

    DUO Marketing + Communications
    DUO Marketing + Communications is a specialist PR, digital and marketing agency servicing B2B technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa. DUO incorporates PR with digital to deliver results and ROI for clients.
