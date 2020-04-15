Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

Music saves the day: Kfm 94.5 launches new SA music show

Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Cape Town commercial radio station, Kfm 94.5 has launched a new South African music show called SA Royalty.
The show, brainchild of The Flash Drive and The Kfm Top40 host Carl Wastie, will see the station deliver two hours of uninterrupted South African music from 10pm – midnight, Monday to Friday.

The new show is the stations bid to further support South African musicians’ call for stations to assist with airplay during the 2020 lockdown period.

“I am a big supporter of local music. I understand the revenue challenges for our artists due to Covid-19 restrictions and through the new show, not only do we offer our listeners the chance to enjoy the most and best South African music but to also make a tangible difference through royalties for the artists playlisted on this show," said Carl Wastie, Kfm 94.5 presenter.

Wastie added: “Kfm is well-known for supporting South African music through big events such as Huawei KDay and through the regular play of SA music on the station’s playlist. The introduction of the new show is a further commitment to making a difference to the pockets of the artists we know and love.”

Kfm 94.5 listeners can expect the best selection of homegrown hits and music from Mzansi legends to make you feel great!

Kfm 94.5 daytime line-up during Lockdown 2020:

6am - 7am Early Mornings with Liezel van der Westhuizen
7am - 10am Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
10am - 12.30pm Mid-mornings with Tracey Lange
12.30pm - 3pm Lunch with EB Inglis
3pm - 7pm The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
7pm - 10pm Kfm Nights with Brandon Leigh
10pm - midnight SA Royalty on Kfm 94.5

Tune into Kfm 94.5 on FM, via DSTV Channel 880 or online through kfm.co.za.

