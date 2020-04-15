Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

Research News South Africa

Digital commerce spend to fall by 14% in 2020, impacted by coronavirus

Global spending on digital commerce is expected to drop by 14% in 2020, as Covid-19 lockdowns and reductions in consumer spending are felt. This is according to a new study from Juniper Research, which reveals that spending will fall from $11.2tn in 2019 to $9.7tn in 2020.

©Ivan Kruk via 123RF
The new research, Digital Commerce Coronavirus Analysis: Impact Assessments & Market Forecasts 2020-2024, identified the digital ticketing area as particularly at risk, given the effect of widespread lockdowns on transport usage and events.

It found that digital ticketing spend will drop by 59% in 2020 compared to 2019. Airline ticketing will struggle to recover fully over the next 5 years, as airlines face unprecedented cashflow challenges which are set to reshape the face of the industry.

Global e-retail transaction values to exceed $4tn by 2024

E-retail transaction values will reach $4.8tn by 2024, up from $3.3 trillion in 2020, according to a new report from Juniper Research...

24 Mar 2020


Recovery anticipated in 2021 as offline moves online


The research identified that digital commerce spend will recover in 2021, exceeding 2019’s spend levels by 4%. While Juniper Research anticipates the economic disruption from the pandemic will last well into 2021, digital services are better placed than offline commerce for recovery, as there has been considerable migration from offline spend to online during the pandemic.

As a result of enforced changes during the pandemic, such as using contactless payments instead of cash, or buying groceries online, there will be permanent changes in consumer behaviour to the much greater use of digital services, which will bolster growth in digital commerce spend over the next 5 years.

Covid-19 will fast-track growth in contactless payments

South Africa can expect significant growth in contactless payments on the back of Covid-19. It is also likely that the public's newfound aversion to contact will spur additional innovation...

7 Apr 2020


The research also forecasts that payments for digital goods, such as digital games or video subscription services, will continue to increase during the pandemic, as users on lockdown use digital services more extensively.

Research author Nick Maynard explained: “Digital commerce vendors will face disruption in 2020, but the shift of spend from offline to online channels presents a crucial opportunity for the market. Vendors must act to build on increased digitisation of services during the pandemic to sustain future growth."
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za

