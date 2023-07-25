Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk

Business Talk with Michael Avery is South Africa's leading business video podcast and the first choice for executives looking to stand out.

The video podcast boasts an impressive audience of CEOs, directors, business owners, managers, professionals, and key business decision-makers.

These viewers watch Business Talk thanks to the excellent calibre of guests who feature on the show. Business Talk guests have included:

Andrew Golding – chief executive of the Pam Golding Property Group



– chief executive of the Pam Golding Property Group Dawie de Villiers – CEO of Alexforbes



– CEO of Alexforbes Jacques Celliers – CEO of First National Bank



– CEO of First National Bank Lana Ross – COO of Discovery Business Insurance



– COO of Discovery Business Insurance Lillian Barnard – president of Microsoft Africa



– president of Microsoft Africa Michael Jordaan – co-founder of Bank Zero



– co-founder of Bank Zero Sim Tshabalala – joint chief executive of the Standard Bank Group

These influential business leaders use the Business Talk podcast to provide valuable thought leadership – and your executives can be next in line to share their views and knowledge.

Interview packages on Business Talk

BusinessTech’s marketing team offers interview packages to get your executive featured on Business Talk.

These interview packages give your executive their own interview on the video podcast, which will be published on Business Talk’s official website, BusinessTech, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify.

