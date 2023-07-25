Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMBroad MediaHumanzBurnesseoeatbigfishDelta Victor BravoMultiChoiceVega SchoolAPO GroupStyle IDKeys CommunicationsBMi ResearchAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingProvantageRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk

25 Jul 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Business Talk with Michael Avery is South Africa's leading business video podcast and the first choice for executives looking to stand out.
Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk

Business Talk with Michael Avery is the first choice for South African executives looking to share their insights with the business community.

The video podcast boasts an impressive audience of CEOs, directors, business owners, managers, professionals, and key business decision-makers.

Contact BusinessTech’s marketing team to learn more.

These viewers watch Business Talk thanks to the excellent calibre of guests who feature on the show. Business Talk guests have included:

  • Andrew Golding – chief executive of the Pam Golding Property Group
  • Dawie de Villiers – CEO of Alexforbes
  • Jacques Celliers – CEO of First National Bank
  • Lana Ross – COO of Discovery Business Insurance
  • Lillian Barnard – president of Microsoft Africa
  • Michael Jordaan – co-founder of Bank Zero
  • Sim Tshabalala – joint chief executive of the Standard Bank Group

These influential business leaders use the Business Talk podcast to provide valuable thought leadership – and your executives can be next in line to share their views and knowledge.

Interview packages on Business Talk

BusinessTech’s marketing team offers interview packages to get your executive featured on Business Talk.

These interview packages give your executive their own interview on the video podcast, which will be published on Business Talk’s official website, BusinessTech, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify.

Contact BusinessTech’s marketing team to learn more.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: First National Bank, Facebook, Microsoft, Andrew Golding, Michael Jordaan, Standard Bank Group, Spotify, Sim Tshabalala, Pam Golding Property Group, Jacques Celliers, BusinessTech, Dawie de Villiers, Michael Avery, Lillian Barnard, Bank Zero, Broad Media, Alexforbes



Related

Intra-Africa route growth. Source: Supplied
Growing telecom infrastructure in Africa is a huge opportunity1 hour ago
Steady repo rate encouraging news for existing, aspiring mortgage holders
Steady repo rate encouraging news for existing, aspiring mortgage holders21 Jul 2023
DStv Content Creator Awards nominees revealed
DStv Content Creator Awards nominees revealed20 Jul 2023
Android Nearby Share comes to Windows. Source: Google
Google addresses Airdrop envy with Nearby Share for Windows20 Jul 2023
#Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
#Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows14 Jul 2023
The power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor
Broad MediaThe power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor11 Jul 2023
A guide to business software: The benefits of a unified business system
QuickEasy SoftwareA guide to business software: The benefits of a unified business system10 Jul 2023
Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 2023
Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 20237 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz