Africa


Manusha Sarawan promoted to MD for Southern and East Africa, UMG

25 Jul 2023
Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that Manusha Sarawan has been promoted to managing director, Southern and East Africa.
Image supplied. Manusha Sarawan has been promoted to managing director, Southern and East Africa, UMG
Image supplied. Manusha Sarawan has been promoted to managing director, Southern and East Africa, UMG

In her new role, Manusha Sarawan will continue to work closely with Adam Granite, UMG’s EVP, market development, to grow UMG’s roster of artists, and help them achieve success both domestically and around the world.

“I have known Sarawan since her days at Sony, and during her time at Universal she has repeatedly shown her leadership skills and strong business acumen,” says Adam Granite, EVP, market development.

“Manusha is ideally suited to developing the careers of our market-leading label roster – both regionally and internationally I can’t wait to see her go from strength to strength,” adds Granite.

Pioneer of the digital-first approach

Sarawan was UMG sub-Saharan Africa’s chief operating officer, where she oversaw the day-to-day operations of the music label.

At UMG South Africa, Sarawan pioneered a digital-first approach to business that has been integral to the company’s success in the region as streaming has become more and more widespread.

In addition, she has played a key role in negotiating the contracts of some of the most successful African artists and helping platform African music on the global stage.

Source:
Spotify data: GenZs are listening to Mnike at supper time

7 Jul 2023

Experienced business leader

Sarawan is an experienced business leader, with decades of experience working at the intersection of business and creativity.

Throughout her career, she has held various roles across the music industry including several years at Sony Music in South Africa.

Exciting time for African music

“This is an incredibly exciting time for African music, as it continues to build new audiences both here and across the world. We have an amazing roster of talent here, and it’s a huge privilege to get to work with our artists and our talented team to promote African music on the world stage,” says Manusha Sarawan, managing director, Southern and East Africa.

UMG has a long history across the continent. It was the first major label to open offices in Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco, alongside its established operations in Nigeria and South Africa.

