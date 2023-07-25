Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

HumanzeatbigfishDelta Victor BravoMultiChoiceVega SchoolAPO GroupStyle IDKeys CommunicationsBMi ResearchAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingProvantageRed & YellowMotsepe AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Magazines News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


British Vogue editor announces March 2024 as his last edition

25 Jul 2023
It has been two months since British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announced he will be stepping down from his role.
Edward Enninful released his memoir in September.
Edward Enninful released his memoir in September.

On Monday, the celebrated editor confirmed that March 2024 will be his last edition.

Change maker

“With just seven issues left at @BritishVogue, I would love to know which issue was your favourite. March 2024 is my last @BritishVogue as EIC so set your clocks. With my final issues I’m in planning mode for sure with lots on my mind. The power of brilliant global change makers! The unbeatable creativity of the UK! And above all FASHION! More than anything, I am just so excited for what is still to come in the next seven months.”

Enninful took up the role in 2017 as the first black and first male editor of the publication. He will be staying on at Condé Nast, where he will be Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser as well as editorial adviser at British Vogue.

Highlights

Some of the highlights of his editorship include bringing in Meghan Markle to guest edit an issue, featuring Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son RZA on the cover as well as actors such as Zendaya and iconic supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Iman and Kate Moss.

He also bought in British actress Judi Dench who was the oldest person to cover British Vogue at 85.

In May 2023, he released an edition which he called A new vanguard of disabled talent.

“The time has come for us to get real about who we are as a society, and for fashion to build a better, more accessible and inclusive industry,” said Enninful.

NextOptions
Read more: black, editor, Rihanna, male, Judi Dench, cover



Related

Source: Instagram.
Rihanna appoints new CEO for Savage X Fenty23 Jun 2023
The book prize was announced on Wednesday. Source: Supplied.
New book prize to assist Black South African authors8 Jun 2023
Dr Marcel Mbamalu: The sole African to represent the continent in the 2023 Jefferson Fellowships
Dr Marcel Mbamalu: The sole African to represent the continent in the 2023 Jefferson Fellowships1 Jun 2023
Adrian Ephraim is the editor-in-chief at Tech Cabal. Source: Supplied.
#AfricaMonth: Adrian Ephraim talks new role at Tech Cabal3 May 2023
Songezo Zibi is the national leader of the new political party Rise Mzansi. Image sourced from Rise Mzansi website.
Former Business Day editor launches political party20 Apr 2023
Black at Cannes - A different perspective
Black at Cannes - A different perspective3 Apr 2023
Lumko Jimlongo. Source: Supplied.
Lumko Jimlongo appointed as editor of SABC News Channel30 Mar 2023
Source:
#SuperBowl2023: Here is what a $7m ad looks like10 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz