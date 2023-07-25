British Vogue editor announces March 2024 as his last edition

It has been two months since British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announced he will be stepping down from his role.

Edward Enninful released his memoir in September.

On Monday, the celebrated editor confirmed that March 2024 will be his last edition.

Change maker

“With just seven issues left at @BritishVogue, I would love to know which issue was your favourite. March 2024 is my last @BritishVogue as EIC so set your clocks. With my final issues I’m in planning mode for sure with lots on my mind. The power of brilliant global change makers! The unbeatable creativity of the UK! And above all FASHION! More than anything, I am just so excited for what is still to come in the next seven months.”

Enninful took up the role in 2017 as the first black and first male editor of the publication. He will be staying on at Condé Nast, where he will be Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser as well as editorial adviser at British Vogue.

Highlights

Some of the highlights of his editorship include bringing in Meghan Markle to guest edit an issue, featuring Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son RZA on the cover as well as actors such as Zendaya and iconic supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Iman and Kate Moss.

He also bought in British actress Judi Dench who was the oldest person to cover British Vogue at 85.

In May 2023, he released an edition which he called A new vanguard of disabled talent.

“The time has come for us to get real about who we are as a society, and for fashion to build a better, more accessible and inclusive industry,” said Enninful.