Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Delta Victor BravoTDMCAFDANew MediaMedia24 LifestyleDentsuThink Digital AcademyOrnicoPrimedia Out-of-HomeHook, Line & SinkerVega SchoolLoeriesKantarCorrelateOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Heinz faces backlash for racially controversial ads

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    16 Oct 2024
    16 Oct 2024
    Heinz is facing sharp criticism over two recent advertising campaigns on two continents, both accused of perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes.

    The first controversy erupted with the company's Family Portraits campaign, displayed in London tube stations. The ad conceptualised by VML depicted a Black bride sitting with her white husband and his family, but noticeably excluded her father. Many viewers, particularly on social media, condemned the portrayal, saying it reinforced the negative stereotype of absent Black fathers.

    The ads have both been seen as racially charged. Source: Heinz.
    The ads have both been seen as racially charged. Source: Heinz.

    Critics took to social media to express their outrage. One user commented, "Black girls have dads too," highlighting how the ad overlooked the importance of positive Black family representation. In response to the mounting backlash, Heinz issued an apology, stating that the omission was unintentional and promising to reflect on the feedback. However, many found the explanation insufficient, questioning why the oversight was not caught earlier in the creative process.

    The controversy deepened with Gut New York's Smiles campaign, which featured various individuals grinning with ketchup smeared around their mouths. One image of a Black man with exaggerated red sauce around his lips ignited accusations of invoking blackface imagery—a historically racist and offensive depiction of Black people in media. The ad, which coincided with Black History Month in the UK, was met with harsh criticism for being tone-deaf and racially insensitive.

    In response, Heinz pulled the ads and released a second apology, clarifying that the campaign aimed to be humorous and a nod towards the new Joker movie but acknowledged the offense it caused. The company reiterated its commitment to fostering inclusivity and promised to review its internal processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

    Despite these apologies, public frustration remains high, with many calling for deeper accountability from brands regarding the portrayal of race and culture in advertising.

    Read more: black, ads, racism, Heinz, London, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz