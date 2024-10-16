Heinz faces backlash for racially controversial ads

Heinz is facing sharp criticism over two recent advertising campaigns on two continents, both accused of perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes.

The first controversy erupted with the company's Family Portraits campaign, displayed in London tube stations. The ad conceptualised by VML depicted a Black bride sitting with her white husband and his family, but noticeably excluded her father. Many viewers, particularly on social media, condemned the portrayal, saying it reinforced the negative stereotype of absent Black fathers.

The ads have both been seen as racially charged. Source: Heinz.

Critics took to social media to express their outrage. One user commented, "Black girls have dads too," highlighting how the ad overlooked the importance of positive Black family representation. In response to the mounting backlash, Heinz issued an apology, stating that the omission was unintentional and promising to reflect on the feedback. However, many found the explanation insufficient, questioning why the oversight was not caught earlier in the creative process.

"Complementing and continuing the catastrophes that emerged from the industrialised kidnapping and enslavement of Africans in the Americas before it, the Berlin conference unleashed a slew of compounding tragedies, confusions, narratives and stereotypes, which have led us down… pic.twitter.com/oPrjIk1wbM — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) October 8, 2024

The controversy deepened with Gut New York's Smiles campaign, which featured various individuals grinning with ketchup smeared around their mouths. One image of a Black man with exaggerated red sauce around his lips ignited accusations of invoking blackface imagery—a historically racist and offensive depiction of Black people in media. The ad, which coincided with Black History Month in the UK, was met with harsh criticism for being tone-deaf and racially insensitive.

In response, Heinz pulled the ads and released a second apology, clarifying that the campaign aimed to be humorous and a nod towards the new Joker movie but acknowledged the offense it caused. The company reiterated its commitment to fostering inclusivity and promised to review its internal processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Despite these apologies, public frustration remains high, with many calling for deeper accountability from brands regarding the portrayal of race and culture in advertising.