The IAB SA 2023 Bookmark Awards: All you need to know

With just days to go before the biggest event on the digital media and marketing industry calendar - the IAB South Africa 2023 Bookmark Awards, here's a guide to what you can expect and what to do to ensure you come prepared to enjoy insight, engagement and all the celebrations of winning the ultimate recognition of digital excellence.

This year the event takes place across two days with the Finalists’ Showcase preceding the awards ceremony.

The first-ever Finalists’ Showcase

On Wednesday, 26 July, the day before the awards ceremony, the first-ever IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards Finalists’ Showcase, takes place giving guests the opportunity for insight and engagement with the 2023 Bookmarks’ hopefuls, presenting an overview of the finalists’ case studies in an intimate auditorium setting.

Guests will enjoy an informal coffee and networking session, along with a panel discussion hosted by Accenture Song’s Mushambi Mutuma, an author, speaker and tech leader.

Joining Mutuma to discuss trends in the industry as well as globally are:

Bookmarks jury president and Nedbank group executive for marketing & corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda



Managing director of Machine_, Robyn Campbell



EssenceMediacom SA social media director, Luzuko Tena



Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa, Alex Goldberg



Head of group digital communications at Sasol, MJ Khan



Senior manager: digital at SuperSport, Rikashni Rangasamy

The Venue for the Showcase is The Tryst, which is located in the most unique office park in Sandton, the Woodlands Office Park, a space with free-roaming indigenous wildlife.

Registration begins at 8.30am Coffee and a light breakfast buffet will be provided, and guests are encouraged to network with their peers before and after the panel discussion. Dress code is creatively smart casual.

The Awards ceremony

The 2023 Bookmark Awards will take place on Thursday, 27 July, at the Vodacom Dome at Vodaworld, in Midrand. Eexpected to be bigger and bolder than before, this year’s ceremony winner announcements will be more compact and presented in cinema style to ensure winners can be viewed from all angles.

Hosted by comedian, actor and director Glen Biderman-Pam, best-known for the multi-award-winning My Kreepy Teacher and The Sixty60 Swindler campaigns, as well as stints on Tali’s Diaries and in commercials for Coca-Cola and more, he knows his way around work that drives digital forward.

Arrival time is 6 pm. Guests will be welcomed with drinks and canapés and will have a chance to network with friends and colleagues ahead of the formal awards ceremony. This year, there will be four easily accessible cash bars throughout the venue with canapés and finger foods being served. Please note bars and food service will not be open during the formal awards ceremony.

The Bookmarks is a night of celebration — so make sure to capture the moment with a memento at the manned photo booth. Guests can print unlimited photos as well as take digital videos to upload to social media.

Dress to impress in smart-casual attire as we celebrate all the winners of the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards - add some creativity to your dress code.

Accomodation

Receive a 20% discount at Radisson Blu Gautrain, the Bookmark Awards’ official accommodation partner, when you book your Bookmarks awards ceremony or Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase tickets. The discount can be used on 26 and 27 July and includes breakfast.

Travel to and from the venues

It is recommended you use an e-hailing service such as Uber or Bolt when travelling to and from the venues.

Tickets

Tickets for both the Bookmarks awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here.

For more information on the 2023 Bookmark Awards, visit thebookmarks.co.za.