Generative AI and new updates from Humanz moving influencer marketing forward

In the past six months, the world has witnessed a dynamic shift in the widespread adoption of AI, revolutionising numerous industries. From being a helping hand to potentially causing chaos, AI has emerged as a game-changer in this fast-paced technological era. With influencer economy growing rapidly, the industry is quickly adopting the latest communication techniques such as generation AI that are becoming more and more relevant in the fields of marketing and content.

As leaders within this environment, Humanz, the influencer marketing platform powered by proprietary AI to maximise advertising and social commerce ROI, has enacted a range of significant and exciting system changes and upgrades. These upgrades encompass a range of AI-driven tools and approaches that aim to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and targeting in the ever-evolving landscape of influencer marketing.

These features have been specifically designed for the influencer marketing space founded on the most relevant technologies from generation AI. Generation AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and techniques in the fields of marketing and content creation. It involves harnessing the power of AI to analyse data, automate processes, and optimize strategies to achieve better results in marketing campaigns.

After an in-depth study of customer activities in the latest version of our system, Humanz has significantly improved user productivity, revamped web platform design, improving work processes in campaign management and content creator search.

This upgrade streamlines campaign management, eliminating clutter and noise from the campaign board. It simplifies the process of vetting and shortlisting creators who align with search criteria. The work process has been reorganised, making tagging, commenting, and reviewing content a breeze.

AI search feature

In order to refine and simplify search functionality within the advertiser system, a new plugin has been added. This plugin utilises natural language processing tools driven by AI technology words to enhance and streamline the influencer search process through Humanz. Previously, searchers were given the option to filter within the advertiser's system. However, this new plugin, incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and search words, takes the influencer search process to a whole new level through Humanz.

AI-generated creator profile summaries

Another central feature that is in the advanced beta stages is the 'Humanz Chat' system based on Humanz data and a language processing tool driven by AI technology. This function enables you to engage in an interactive chat with the system, where it will provide recommendations tailored to prompts and queries. The purpose of the feature is to enable smart and in-depth searches about content creators relevant to specific brands and campaigns.

For more information: www.humanz.ai.

About Humanz

Humanz is a true 360º influencer marketing platform powered by proprietary AI to maximise your advertising and social commerce ROI by unleashing the power of motivated creators at scale.



