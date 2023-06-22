IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 finalists announced

The IAB South Africa has unveiled the finalists of the 2023 Bookmark Awards.

Image supplied.

In partnership with Accenture Song, the 15th annual awards ceremony will recognise and celebrate excellence in digital media and marketing innovation at the Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Thursday, 27 July.

“In an era where digital technology has advanced to bring us AI generative tools, a Bookmark award represents the epitome of marketing creativity,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

“Specifically in South Africa, where human-centricity is highly regarded, the use of and collaboration with these tools by our industry peers are a testament to their creative ingenuity.”

Eight distinguished categories

Each iteration of the awards honours works across eight distinguished categories, including Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

This year’s finalists were selected by an esteemed panel of jurors from across the industry, led by Bookmarks’ jury president Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank and a Nedbank Group executive leadership member.

Finalists showcase

Pillay, Nobanda and the IAB South Africa are pleased to also present the first Finalists’ Showcase at The Tryst in Johannesburg a day before the awards ceremony.

“The Finalists’ Showcase is a direct response to feedback from the industry, who requested that IAB South Africa and the Bookmarks include more interactive aspects to the awards this season,” adds Nobanda.

“The Awards are a crucial display of the incredibly impactful work created by the industry and the Showcase provides an opportunity for insight and

engagement with this year’s Bookmarks’ hopefuls.”

The finalists 2023

PLATFORMS Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites Entrant Brand Title Product VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s So Interactive and MakeReign Ocean Basket Global website Global website MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers Accommodation E-commerce Websites Dash Digital Studio Lemkus Lemkus e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio Fitsole Fitsole e-commerce E-commerce website Public Service & NPO Platforms Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Digify Africa Meta The DigiBot – Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A Time The DigiBot Web Applications Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hygiene Heroes Hygiene products Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Grey Advertising Africa Distell GuGU Savanna Cider Mobile Applications Hoorah Nestlé Nestlé Belly Besties Educational game King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Santam Santam Guardians Santam Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA Woolworths PlusNarrative SPAR SPAR2U SPAR2U grocery delivery app Kilmer & Cruise Hill’s Pet Nutrition Hill’s Pet Matchmaker App Pet Matchmaker app Mobile Websites Joe Public Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Love Me Tender Burger Dash Digital Studio Lemkus Lemkus e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio Fitsole Fitsole e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio SWAG SWAG marketing website Marketing website Games Hoorah Nestlé Nestlé Belly Besties Educational game Digitas Liquorice Unilever Hygiene Heroes Hygiene products King James Group (part of Accenture Song) WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Game The Black Friday Game Game Game Ogilvy KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC e-commerce Platform Innovation Digitas Liquorice Sanlam Automated Estate Reporting Automated estate reporting VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Santam Santam Guardians Santam Vicinity Media Vicinity Media and Location Bank AdTrust AdTrust Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA The Woolworths app Techsys Digital Takealot #Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok Filter Takealot Techsys Digital Takealot The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot Digify Africa Meta The DigiBot – Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A Time The DigiBot MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Sixty60 Integration Sixty60 Brand System or Brandfile Platform Prodigious and NestléOne Nestlé Nestlé Content Café Nestlé coffees Customer Experience Design Digitas Liquorice Sanlam Automated Estate Reporting Automated estate reporting Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA The Woolworths app MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers Accommodation Helm and DStv DStv DStv Assist Self-Service DStv Assist Ogilvy South Africa Colgate Colgate – Personalise Your Smile Colgate CRM COMMUNITIES Social Communities Entrant Brand Title Product VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom DiscovHer Social VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom LoveNotes Social King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Engen Engen Social Communities Engen Wunderman Thompson South African Tourism SA Tourism – #XibelaniMoves South African Tourism 22Ours SuperSport United Rowen Williams Farewell SuperSport United Football Club MMS Communications Heineken The All-Invitational Heineken brand Digitas Liquorice South African Tourism Domestic The Great South African Sale Sho’t Left Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev #Carling Cup. Talk up your team Carling Black Label Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Liten up Castle Lite Use of User-Generated Content Iconic Collective Makro Voice of Makro Festive and Back To deals Hoorah Avon Hydramatic Cosmetics Wavemaker Pty Ltd Netflix Hashtag It’s a Bridgerton Affair Bridgerton Season 2 Wunderman Thompson Fanta #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search #WhatTheFanta flavour Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury Cadbury Homegrown Stories Cadbury Social Media Campaigns Joe Public Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Love Me Tender Burger Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger EssenceMediacom Gillette Indoda Can Shave Gillette SkinGuard Razor Hellosquare Eat Well Live Well Changing bad habits into good ones in 28 days Eat Well Live Well Nutrition Initiative Hellosquare KOO From Tweets to Eats: Turning Emojis into Meal Inspiration KOO range VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom LoveNotes Social King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Edward Snell & Company The Water Walk Glenfiddich Joe Public Nedbank New Bank Nedbank King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Marmite New & UNimproved Marmite Wunderman Thompson South African Tourism SA Tourism – #XibelaniMoves South African Tourism Dentsu Creative AB InBev Trophy Reclaim Your DNA Trophy Stout So Interactive Vulpro Pair if you care Vulpro Rehabilitation So Interactive Pernod Ricard Phakamisa iSpirit Phakamisa iSpirit Have You Heard Toyota Thumberdome The Toyota Gaming Engine Celebrity Service Africa Corona Corona’s Creator Network Beer brand ShopriteX Checkers Sixty60 Sixty60 Xtra Xtra App-Only Deals Checkers Sixty60 Wunderman Thompson Standard Bank Save for it with Donavan Goliath Savings account MMS Communications Heineken The All-Invitational Heineken brand FCB Africa Tiger Brands KOOking in the dark KOO TBWA\Hunt Lascaris McDonald’s South Africa Meal Matchmaking Valentine’s Day MMS Communications Prime Video Jack Ryan Content Calendar Jack Ryan Season 3 Digitas Liquorice South African Tourism Domestic The Great South African Sale Sho’t Left Wunderman Thompson Fanta #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search #WhatTheFanta flavour South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd Brutal Fruit #TurnTwitterPositive Beverage McCann Joburg Nestlé Joy of Inclusion_Albinism Cremora McCann Joburg Nestlé Joy of Inclusion_Depression_Zoleka Cremora Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries KFC Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa #VWDezemba VW commercial vehicles Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC e-commerce Ogilvy South Africa AB InBev #Carling Cup. Talk up your team Carling Black Label Ogilvy South Africa AB InBev Liten Up Castle Lite Online Video Channels Retroviral and Panther Punch Ultra Pet My Best Friend Ultra Pet Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger Digitas Liquorice YouTube Made in Mzansi Streaming service VMLY&R South Africa Google Google #Lookmeup App Influencer Marketing Hoorah Hi-Tec Hi-Tec Freedom Shared Shoe Freshive Johnnie Walker Keep Walking Africa Top 30 Johnnie Walker Digitas Liquorice YouTube Made in Mzansi Streaming service EssenceMediacom Gillette Indoda Can Shave Gillette SkinGuard Razor King James (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand King James (part of Accenture Song) Edward Snell & Company The Water Walk Glenfiddich Joe Public Nedbank New Bank Nedbank Wunderman Thompson South African Tourism SA Tourism – #XibelaniMoves South African Tourism Celebrity Service Africa Corona Corona’s Creator Network Beer brand Hoorah Avon Hydramatic Cosmetics Happy Friday Creative Lenovo The Soft Life with Dr Musa P11 tablet MultiChoice DStv DStv Rewards Quiz DStv Rewards FCB Africa Tiger Brands KOOking in the dark KOO MSL Nedbank Private Clients Launch Private Clients account Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC e-commerce Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Liten Up Castle Lite Social Media Innovation 8909 Paramount Africa Social and organic – an unlikely match made in revenue heaven BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa Sprout Performance Partners First National Bank (FNB) Moonshot – brand refresh Brand and app refresh King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Techsys Digital Takealot #Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok Filter Takealot Techsys Digital Takealot The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot Techsys Digital Takealot #ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot Takealot Ogilvy KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC e-commerce CHANNELS Paid Search Marketing Entrant Brand Title Product MTN MTN More sales. More wins. Less spend. Paid search Lucky Hustle MTN The Big Upgrades Uptake Online marketing upgrades Lucid Performance Media Renault SA Renault SA Search Overhaul Renault vehicles Standard Bank Standard Bank Credit Card Always On 2022 Credit card Mindshare South Africa (Gauteng) (Pty) Ltd Kotex Kotex Google Search Innovation Kotex Organic Search Marketing MTN MTN Over 600 stores, product and service listings. One unmissable message. Website VMLY&R South Africa Google Google #Lookmeup App Display Advertising VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App Ogilvy South Africa KFC Fill Up for R5 KFC meal upsize for R5 Native Advertising Adspace24 Food Lover’s Market Adspace24 – News24 in partnership with Food Lover’s Market: Feed Mzanzi Feed Mzanzi King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Online Video Series VMLY&R South Africa Google Google #Lookmeup App Hellosquare Eat Well Live Well Changing bad habits into good ones in 28 days Eat Well Live Well Nutrition Initiative Duma Collective MultiChoice ORIGINS Video content series FCB Africa NetFlorist Little Acts NetFlorist King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand MultiChoice kykNET Kassie-Kuiers kykNET Ogilvy South Africa KFC Fill Up for R5 KFC meal upsize for R5 Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries KFC Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Content Marketing Strategy Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Investec Investec Focus content marketing platform Focus Wunderman Thompson Fanta #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search WhatTheFanta flavour Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa #VWDezemba VW commercial vehicles Social Paid Advertising Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Marmite New & UNimproved Marmite The Mediashop and Lucid Performance Media Steers Mo’Mjojo Burger Meal Mo’Mjojo burger King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Dentsu Performance NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Launch Radiant & Beauty Ogilvy South Africa KFC Fill Up for R5 KFC meal upsize for R5 Innovative Use of Media VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s Hellosquare KOO From Tweets to Eats: Turning Emojis into Meal Inspiration KOO range Hoorah Distell Pata Pata Reimagined Bain’s Whisky Techsys Digital Takealot #Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok Filter Takealot Techsys Digital Takealot The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot Techsys Digital Takealot #ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot Takealot Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing Lumico (Pty) Ltd Drakenstein Municipality Vars e-newsletter Community e-magazine MMS Communications Sanlam Retail Mass Sanlam Retail Mass overcomes email fatigue to increase staff engagement Sanlam Retail Mass internal communications ShopriteX Xtra Savings Checkers Xtra Savings Personalised Offers for You Offers for You Ogilvy South Africa Colgate Colgate – Personalise Your Smile Colgate CRM Use of Programmatic Media VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s Rookdigital KFC Location is key Month-end campaign Rookdigital Savanna Savanna Can Savanna Can launch iProspect – A Dentsu Company MultiChoice FIFA World Cup Data-Driven Campaign DStv and GOtv Digital Installations & Activations iProspect – A Dentsu Company MultiChoice MultiChoice Drives Dynamic Creative in DOOH DStv TTG Communications (Pty) Ltd t/a Two Tone Global Nestlé Touchless Innovative Ricoffy n’ICE Ricoffy n’ice MMS Communications Heineken The All-Invitational Heineken brand Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Blind-spot monitor Online Video Retroviral and Panther Punch Ultra Pet My Best Friend Ultra Pet Hoorah Distell Pata Pata Reimagined Bain’s Whisky Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Edward Snell & Company The Water Walk Glenfiddich King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Liten Up Castle Lite Use of CRM, Loyalty Programmes & Gamification Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Xbox Hogwarts Legacy: Magical Beasts Hogwarts Legacy: Magical Beasts Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Xbox Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ogilvy South Africa Colgate Colgate – Personalise Your Smile Colgate CRM Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev The Foam Knows Carling Black Label Channel Innovation 8909 Paramount Africa How we turned organic Facebook and YouTube into a money-making machine BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s Mark1 RE/MAX A world-first pDOOH media buy RE/MAX sign you want King James Group (part of Accenture Song) WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Techsys Digital Takealot The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot Techsys Digital Takealot #ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot Takealot Campaign / Microsites Levergy Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Banking Joe Public Nedbank New Bank Nedbank King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Bots, Messaging & Dark Social Helm DStv DStv Assist Self-Service DStv Assist Podcasts & Audio Streaming Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Investec Investec No Ordinary Wednesday Podcast series on Investec Focus Radio SA Interactive Mixed Media Dentsu Creative and MakeReign AB InBev Trophy Reclaim Your DNA Trophy Stout King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Grey Advertising Africa Distell Comedy Bar NFT Savanna Cider Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Blind-spot monitor Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev #Carling Cup. Talk up your team Carling Black Label EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) Entrant Brand Title Product King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Ogilvy KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC e-commerce Artificial Intelligence ShopriteX Checkers Sixty60 Sixty60 Love Bot (Romance on Demand) Checkers Sixty60 Techsys Digital Takealot The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot PUBLISHING Publisher Sites Entrant Brand Title Product News24 News24 News24 – Trust, at Scale News24 Specialist Publisher Sites Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd Food For Mzansi Group Health For Mzansi Health For Mzansi website Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd Food for Mzansi Group Food For Mzansi Food For Mzansi website News24 News24 CrimeCheck CrimeCheck special site News24 News24 News24 Impact Report News subscription service Email Newsletters & Marketing Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd Food For Mzansi Group Farmer’s Inside Track Farmer’s Inside Track newsletter Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd Food For Mzansi Group Health For Mzansi Health For Mzansi newsletter Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd Food For Mzansi Group Stories of Change Stories of Change newsletter News24 News24 Good Morning, SA Online news service AfrikaBurn AfrikaBurn P.O.E.P.H.O.L. Annual AfrikaBurn experience Social Media Content & Campaigns News24 News24 Let’s talk about it News subscription service Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns News24 News24 CrimeCheck CrimeCheck Video Content & Campaigns Primedia Broadcasting Eyewitness News The Homeless Graduate – Gibson Nzimande’s Story Gibson Nzimande’s story News24 News24 When the Rains Came News24 Live Event Content Joe Public Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Love Me Tender burger Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd Food For Mzansi Group Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022 Food For Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022 Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Audio Content & Campaigns Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM True Crime South Africa – Die Afrikaanse Weergawe Jacpod Jacaranda FM Jacaranda FM #SafeSpace Panda East Coast Radio East Coast Radio April Fuel’s Day East Coast Radio Publisher Innovation News24 News24 News24 On Air News24 Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns East Coast Radio East Coast Gold Times Change, Music Doesn’t East Coast Gold CAMPAIGN Digital Campaign Strategy Entrant Brand Title Product 8909 Paramount Africa How do you turn an organic social media channel into a budding entertainment platform? BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa VMLY&R South Africa Google Google #Lookmeup App VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Change Maker Hollard Insurance VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Joe Public Nedbank New Bank Nedbank Net#work BBDO & OMD Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition Mercedes-Benz GLC Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC PI Diaries KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC Fill Up for R5 KFC meal upsize for R5 Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev #Carling Cup. Talk up your team Carling Black Label Digital Integrated Campaign Joe Public Chicken Licken Love Me Tender Love Me Tender burger Hoorah Hi-Tec Hi-Tec Freedom Shared Shoe Levergy Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Banking King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Dentsu Creative AB InBev Trophy Reclaim Your DNA Trophy Stout TBWA\Hunt Lascaris McDonald’s South Africa Meal Matchmaking Valentine’s Day Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury Cadbury Homegrown Stories Cadbury Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa #VWDezemba VW commercial vehicles Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Liten Up Castle Lite Mobile Campaign VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Santam Santam Guardians Santam Dentsu Creative and MakeReign AB InBev Trophy Reclaim Your DNA Trophy Stout TBWA\Hunt Lascaris McDonald’s South Africa Meal Matchmaking Valentine’s Day Wunderman Thompson Fanta #WhatTheFanta Flavour Search #WhatTheFanta flavour Ogilvy South Africa Cadbury Cadbury Homegrown Stories Cadbury Best Use of Data 8909 Paramount Africa Organic is dead? I think not. The Data made us do it! BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa Levergy Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Banking VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Santam Santam Guardians Santam Iconic Collective Makro Black Friday Black Friday Deals Net#work BBDO & OMD Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition Mercedes-Benz GLC ShopriteX Xtra Savings Checkers Xtra Savings Personalised Offers for You Offers for You Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev The Foam Knows Carling Black Label Integrated Mixed Media Campaign Hoorah Hi-Tec Hi-Tec Freedom Shared Shoe VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Change Maker Hollard Insurance VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Dentsu Creative AB InBev Trophy Reclaim Your DNA Trophy Stout Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger ShopriteX Checkers Sixty60 Sixty60 Cheaper to Get it Delivered Checkers Sixty60 FCB Africa Tiger Brands KOOking in the dark KOO Showmax Showmax Steinheist Steinheist documentary series Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC Ogilvy South Africa KFC Fill Up for R5 KFC meal upsize for R5 Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa The Blind Spot Blind-spot monitor Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev The Foam Knows Carling Black Label Breakthrough On A Budget Leagas Delaney South Africa (Pty) Ltd The Pura Beverage Company Give a Psht! Pura Soda Hoorah Hi-Tec Hi-Tec Freedom Shared Hi-Tec 67s Retroviral and Panther Punch Ultra Pet My Best Friend Ultra Pet Iconic Collective Makro Voice of Makro Festive and Back To deals VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Nando’s Bright Sides Nando’s TBWA\Hunt Lascaris McDonald’s South Africa Meal Matchmaking Valentine’s Day Branded Content Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Net#work, BBDO, Draftline, iProspect – A Dentsu Company and CSA Corona Corona Free Surfers Corona Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Ogilvy South Africa KFC Anything for the Taste KFC CRAFT AWARDS Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting Entrant Brand Title Product Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Laphroaig Say It In South African Laphroaig whiskey Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft: Research Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA Woolworths MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers Accommodation Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Excellence in Craft: Interface Design Hoorah Nestlé Nestlé Belly Besties Educational game Dash Digital Studio Lemkus Lemkus e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio Fitsole Fitsole e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio SWAG SWAG marketing website Marketing website Dash Digital Studio MetaKing Studios Blocklords website Marketing website Dash Digital Studio Batoka Africa Batoka Africa marketing website Marketing website Dash Digital Studio KIA KIA e-commerce Website E-commerce website Levergy Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Banking So Interactive and MakeReign Ocean Basket Global website Global website Dash Digital Studio Dash Digital Dash Digital marketing website Marketing website Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA Woolworths MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers Accommodation MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Kilmer & Cruise Hill’s Pet Nutrition Hill’s Pet Matchmaker App Pet Matchmaker app Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Technical Innovation King James Group (part of Accenture Song) WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd Xbox Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA Woolworths Techsys Digital Takealot The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist Takealot MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer INJOZI Technology Studio PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Interactive website experience Excellence in Craft: Strategy Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger FCB Africa Western Cape Government Hurt People, Hurt People Radio Film VMLY&R South Africa Hollard Change Maker Hollard Insurance King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand Joe Public Nedbank New Bank Nedbank Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev Bread of the Nation Castle Lager Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev The Foam Knows Carling Black Label Ogilvy South Africa Ab InBev #Carling Cup. Talk up your team Carling Black Label Excellence in Craft: UX Dash Digital Studio Lemkus Lemkus e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio Fitsole Fitsole e-commerce E-commerce website Dash Digital Studio SWAG SWAG marketing website Marketing website Dash Digital Studio Dash Digital Dash Digital marketing website Marketing website Woolworths and MakeReign Woolworths Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA Woolworths MakeReign Basecamp A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers Accommodation MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Kilmer & Cruise Hill’s Pet Nutrition Hill’s Pet Matchmaker App Pet Matchmaker app Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Excellence in Craft: Online Video Production Hoorah Distell Pata Pata Reimagined Bain’s Whisky Joe Public Chicken Licken Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever Big JohnTM burger FCB Africa Western Cape Government Hurt People, Hurt People Radio Film King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand FCB Africa NetFlorist Little Acts NetFlorist MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa #VWDezemba VW commercial vehicles Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management MMS Communications Heineken The All-Invitational Heineken brand Excellence in Craft: Digital Media Prodigious and NestléOne Nestlé Brewing with Data Nestlé coffees VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads App Joe Public Nedbank New Bank Nedbank Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound Hoorah Distell Pata Pata Reimagined Bain’s Whisky Levergy Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine Banking Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa Let’s Go Volkswagen Taigo Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Game The Black Friday Game Game Game King James Group (part of Accenture Song) Sanlam LI:FE of Confidence Group brand King James Group (part of Accenture Song) WESGRO Play before you stay Western Cape Tourism MakeReign and Dentsu Creative Trophy Stout #ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience Beer Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign Ogilvy KFC KFC MicroSoccer KFC e-commerce Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing Retroviral Lil-Lets Lil-Lets Talk Lil-Lets Ogilvy South Africa Volkswagen South Africa #VWDezemba VW commercial vehicles Promise PPS Finding the Forgotten Graduate Brand campaign

Tickets to both the awards ceremony and the Showcase are now available here