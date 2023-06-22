Most Read
IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit
IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 finalists announced
In partnership with Accenture Song, the 15th annual awards ceremony will recognise and celebrate excellence in digital media and marketing innovation at the Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Thursday, 27 July.
“In an era where digital technology has advanced to bring us AI generative tools, a Bookmark award represents the epitome of marketing creativity,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.
“Specifically in South Africa, where human-centricity is highly regarded, the use of and collaboration with these tools by our industry peers are a testament to their creative ingenuity.”
Eight distinguished categories
Each iteration of the awards honours works across eight distinguished categories, including Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours.
This year’s finalists were selected by an esteemed panel of jurors from across the industry, led by Bookmarks’ jury president Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank and a Nedbank Group executive leadership member.
Finalists showcase
Pillay, Nobanda and the IAB South Africa are pleased to also present the first Finalists’ Showcase at The Tryst in Johannesburg a day before the awards ceremony.
“The Finalists’ Showcase is a direct response to feedback from the industry, who requested that IAB South Africa and the Bookmarks include more interactive aspects to the awards this season,” adds Nobanda.
“The Awards are a crucial display of the incredibly impactful work created by the industry and the Showcase provides an opportunity for insight and
engagement with this year’s Bookmarks’ hopefuls.”
The finalists 2023
|PLATFORMS
|Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|So Interactive and MakeReign
|Ocean Basket
|Global website
|Global website
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|E-commerce Websites
|Dash Digital Studio
|Lemkus
|Lemkus e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Fitsole
|Fitsole e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Public Service & NPO Platforms
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Digify Africa
|Meta
|The DigiBot – Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A Time
|The DigiBot
|Web Applications
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Hygiene Heroes
|Hygiene products
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Distell
|GuGU
|Savanna Cider
|Mobile Applications
|Hoorah
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Belly Besties
|Educational game
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Santam
|Santam Guardians
|Santam
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|Woolworths
|PlusNarrative
|SPAR
|SPAR2U
|SPAR2U grocery delivery app
|Kilmer & Cruise
|Hill’s Pet Nutrition
|Hill’s Pet Matchmaker App
|Pet Matchmaker app
|Mobile Websites
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender
|Love Me Tender Burger
|Dash Digital Studio
|Lemkus
|Lemkus e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Fitsole
|Fitsole e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|SWAG
|SWAG marketing website
|Marketing website
|Games
|Hoorah
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Belly Besties
|Educational game
|Digitas Liquorice
|Unilever
|Hygiene Heroes
|Hygiene products
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Game
|The Black Friday Game Game
|Game
|Ogilvy
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC e-commerce
|Platform Innovation
|Digitas Liquorice
|Sanlam
|Automated Estate Reporting
|Automated estate reporting
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Santam
|Santam Guardians
|Santam
|Vicinity Media
|Vicinity Media and Location Bank
|AdTrust
|AdTrust
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|The Woolworths app
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|#Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok Filter
|Takealot
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
|Digify Africa
|Meta
|The DigiBot – Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A Time
|The DigiBot
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|ShopriteX
|Checkers
|Xtra Savings Sixty60 Integration
|Sixty60
|Brand System or Brandfile Platform
|Prodigious and NestléOne
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Content Café
|Nestlé coffees
|Customer Experience Design
|Digitas Liquorice
|Sanlam
|Automated Estate Reporting
|Automated estate reporting
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|The Woolworths app
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|Helm and DStv
|DStv
|DStv Assist Self-Service
|DStv Assist
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Colgate
|Colgate – Personalise Your Smile
|Colgate CRM
|COMMUNITIES
|Social Communities
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom DiscovHer
|Social
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom LoveNotes
|Social
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Engen
|Engen Social Communities
|Engen
|Wunderman Thompson
|South African Tourism
|SA Tourism – #XibelaniMoves
|South African Tourism
|22Ours
|SuperSport United
|Rowen Williams Farewell
|SuperSport United Football Club
|MMS Communications
|Heineken
|The All-Invitational
|Heineken brand
|Digitas Liquorice
|South African Tourism Domestic
|The Great South African Sale
|Sho’t Left
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|#Carling Cup. Talk up your team
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Liten up
|Castle Lite
|Use of User-Generated Content
|Iconic Collective
|Makro
|Voice of Makro
|Festive and Back To deals
|Hoorah
|Avon
|Hydramatic
|Cosmetics
|Wavemaker Pty Ltd
|Netflix
|Hashtag It’s a Bridgerton Affair
|Bridgerton Season 2
|Wunderman Thompson
|Fanta
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|#WhatTheFanta flavour
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories
|Cadbury
|Social Media Campaigns
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender
|Love Me Tender Burger
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|EssenceMediacom
|Gillette
|Indoda Can Shave
|Gillette SkinGuard Razor
|Hellosquare
|Eat Well Live Well
|Changing bad habits into good ones in 28 days
|Eat Well Live Well Nutrition Initiative
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|From Tweets to Eats: Turning Emojis into Meal Inspiration
|KOO range
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom LoveNotes
|Social
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Edward Snell & Company
|The Water Walk
|Glenfiddich
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|New Bank
|Nedbank
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Marmite
|New & UNimproved
|Marmite
|Wunderman Thompson
|South African Tourism
|SA Tourism – #XibelaniMoves
|South African Tourism
|Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|Trophy Reclaim Your DNA
|Trophy Stout
|So Interactive
|Vulpro
|Pair if you care
|Vulpro Rehabilitation
|So Interactive
|Pernod Ricard
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|Phakamisa iSpirit
|Have You Heard
|Toyota
|Thumberdome
|The Toyota Gaming Engine
|Celebrity Service Africa
|Corona
|Corona’s Creator Network
|Beer brand
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Sixty60
|Sixty60 Xtra Xtra App-Only Deals
|Checkers Sixty60
|Wunderman Thompson
|Standard Bank
|Save for it with Donavan Goliath
|Savings account
|MMS Communications
|Heineken
|The All-Invitational
|Heineken brand
|FCB Africa
|Tiger Brands
|KOOking in the dark
|KOO
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|McDonald’s South Africa
|Meal Matchmaking
|Valentine’s Day
|MMS Communications
|Prime Video
|Jack Ryan Content Calendar
|Jack Ryan Season 3
|Digitas Liquorice
|South African Tourism Domestic
|The Great South African Sale
|Sho’t Left
|Wunderman Thompson
|Fanta
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|#WhatTheFanta flavour
|South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd
|Brutal Fruit
|#TurnTwitterPositive
|Beverage
|McCann Joburg
|Nestlé
|Joy of Inclusion_Albinism
|Cremora
|McCann Joburg
|Nestlé
|Joy of Inclusion_Depression_Zoleka
|Cremora
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|PI Diaries
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#VWDezemba
|VW commercial vehicles
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC e-commerce
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev
|#Carling Cup. Talk up your team
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|AB InBev
|Liten Up
|Castle Lite
|Online Video Channels
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Ultra Pet
|My Best Friend
|Ultra Pet
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|Digitas Liquorice
|YouTube
|Made in Mzansi
|Streaming service
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Google #Lookmeup
|App
|Influencer Marketing
|Hoorah
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec Freedom Shared
|Shoe
|Freshive
|Johnnie Walker
|Keep Walking Africa Top 30
|Johnnie Walker
|Digitas Liquorice
|YouTube
|Made in Mzansi
|Streaming service
|EssenceMediacom
|Gillette
|Indoda Can Shave
|Gillette SkinGuard Razor
|King James (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|King James (part of Accenture Song)
|Edward Snell & Company
|The Water Walk
|Glenfiddich
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|New Bank
|Nedbank
|Wunderman Thompson
|South African Tourism
|SA Tourism – #XibelaniMoves
|South African Tourism
|Celebrity Service Africa
|Corona
|Corona’s Creator Network
|Beer brand
|Hoorah
|Avon
|Hydramatic
|Cosmetics
|Happy Friday Creative
|Lenovo
|The Soft Life with Dr Musa
|P11 tablet
|MultiChoice
|DStv
|DStv Rewards Quiz
|DStv Rewards
|FCB Africa
|Tiger Brands
|KOOking in the dark
|KOO
|MSL
|Nedbank
|Private Clients Launch
|Private Clients account
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|PI Diaries
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC e-commerce
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Liten Up
|Castle Lite
|Social Media Innovation
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|Social and organic – an unlikely match made in revenue heaven
|BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
|Sprout Performance Partners
|First National Bank (FNB)
|Moonshot – brand refresh
|Brand and app refresh
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|#Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok Filter
|Takealot
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|#ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot
|Takealot
|Ogilvy
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC e-commerce
|CHANNELS
|Paid Search Marketing
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|MTN
|MTN
|More sales. More wins. Less spend.
|Paid search
|Lucky Hustle
|MTN
|The Big Upgrades Uptake
|Online marketing upgrades
|Lucid Performance Media
|Renault SA
|Renault SA Search Overhaul
|Renault vehicles
|Standard Bank
|Standard Bank
|Credit Card Always On 2022
|Credit card
|Mindshare South Africa (Gauteng) (Pty) Ltd
|Kotex
|Kotex Google Search Innovation
|Kotex
|Organic Search Marketing
|MTN
|MTN
|Over 600 stores, product and service listings. One unmissable message.
|Website
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Google #Lookmeup
|App
|Display Advertising
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Fill Up for R5
|KFC meal upsize for R5
|Native Advertising
|Adspace24
|Food Lover’s Market
|Adspace24 – News24 in partnership with Food Lover’s Market: Feed Mzanzi
|Feed Mzanzi
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Online Video Series
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Google #Lookmeup
|App
|Hellosquare
|Eat Well Live Well
|Changing bad habits into good ones in 28 days
|Eat Well Live Well Nutrition Initiative
|Duma Collective
|MultiChoice
|ORIGINS
|Video content series
|FCB Africa
|NetFlorist
|Little Acts
|NetFlorist
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|MultiChoice
|kykNET
|Kassie-Kuiers
|kykNET
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Fill Up for R5
|KFC meal upsize for R5
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|PI Diaries
|KFC
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Content Marketing Strategy
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Investec
|Investec
|Focus content marketing platform
|Focus
|Wunderman Thompson
|Fanta
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|WhatTheFanta flavour
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#VWDezemba
|VW commercial vehicles
|Social Paid Advertising
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Marmite
|New & UNimproved
|Marmite
|The Mediashop and Lucid Performance Media
|Steers
|Mo’Mjojo Burger Meal
|Mo’Mjojo burger
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Dentsu Performance
|NIVEA
|Radiant & Beauty Launch
|Radiant & Beauty
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Fill Up for R5
|KFC meal upsize for R5
|Innovative Use of Media
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|From Tweets to Eats: Turning Emojis into Meal Inspiration
|KOO range
|Hoorah
|Distell
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Bain’s Whisky
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|#Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok Filter
|Takealot
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|#ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot
|Takealot
|Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
|Lumico (Pty) Ltd
|Drakenstein Municipality
|Vars e-newsletter
|Community e-magazine
|MMS Communications
|Sanlam Retail Mass
|Sanlam Retail Mass overcomes email fatigue to increase staff engagement
|Sanlam Retail Mass internal communications
|ShopriteX
|Xtra Savings
|Checkers Xtra Savings Personalised Offers for You
|Offers for You
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Colgate
|Colgate – Personalise Your Smile
|Colgate CRM
|Use of Programmatic Media
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|Rookdigital
|KFC
|Location is key
|Month-end campaign
|Rookdigital
|Savanna
|Savanna Can
|Savanna Can launch
|iProspect – A Dentsu Company
|MultiChoice
|FIFA World Cup Data-Driven Campaign
|DStv and GOtv
|Digital Installations & Activations
|iProspect – A Dentsu Company
|MultiChoice
|MultiChoice Drives Dynamic Creative in DOOH
|DStv
|TTG Communications (Pty) Ltd t/a Two Tone Global
|Nestlé
|Touchless Innovative Ricoffy n’ICE
|Ricoffy n’ice
|MMS Communications
|Heineken
|The All-Invitational
|Heineken brand
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Blind Spot
|Blind-spot monitor
|Online Video
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Ultra Pet
|My Best Friend
|Ultra Pet
|Hoorah
|Distell
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Bain’s Whisky
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Edward Snell & Company
|The Water Walk
|Glenfiddich
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Liten Up
|Castle Lite
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programmes & Gamification
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Xbox
|Hogwarts Legacy: Magical Beasts
|Hogwarts Legacy: Magical Beasts
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Xbox
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Colgate
|Colgate – Personalise Your Smile
|Colgate CRM
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|The Foam Knows
|Carling Black Label
|Channel Innovation
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|How we turned organic Facebook and YouTube into a money-making machine
|BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|Mark1
|RE/MAX
|A world-first pDOOH media buy
|RE/MAX sign you want
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|#ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram Bot
|Takealot
|Campaign / Microsites
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Banking
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|New Bank
|Nedbank
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Bots, Messaging & Dark Social
|Helm
|DStv
|DStv Assist Self-Service
|DStv Assist
|Podcasts & Audio Streaming
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Investec
|Investec
|No Ordinary Wednesday
|Podcast series on Investec Focus Radio SA
|Interactive Mixed Media
|Dentsu Creative and MakeReign
|AB InBev
|Trophy Reclaim Your DNA
|Trophy Stout
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Distell
|Comedy Bar NFT
|Savanna Cider
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Blind Spot
|Blind-spot monitor
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|#Carling Cup. Talk up your team
|Carling Black Label
|EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS
|Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|Ogilvy
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC e-commerce
|Artificial Intelligence
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Sixty60
|Sixty60 Love Bot (Romance on Demand)
|Checkers Sixty60
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
|PUBLISHING
|Publisher Sites
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|News24
|News24
|News24 – Trust, at Scale
|News24
|Specialist Publisher Sites
|Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Health For Mzansi
|Health For Mzansi website
|Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd
|Food for Mzansi Group
|Food For Mzansi
|Food For Mzansi website
|News24
|News24
|CrimeCheck
|CrimeCheck special site
|News24
|News24
|News24 Impact Report
|News subscription service
|Email Newsletters & Marketing
|Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Farmer’s Inside Track
|Farmer’s Inside Track newsletter
|Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Health For Mzansi
|Health For Mzansi newsletter
|Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Stories of Change
|Stories of Change newsletter
|News24
|News24
|Good Morning, SA
|Online news service
|AfrikaBurn
|AfrikaBurn
|P.O.E.P.H.O.L.
|Annual AfrikaBurn experience
|Social Media Content & Campaigns
|News24
|News24
|Let’s talk about it
|News subscription service
|Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
|News24
|News24
|CrimeCheck
|CrimeCheck
|Video Content & Campaigns
|Primedia Broadcasting
|Eyewitness News
|The Homeless Graduate – Gibson Nzimande’s Story
|Gibson Nzimande’s story
|News24
|News24
|When the Rains Came
|News24
|Live Event Content
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender
|Love Me Tender burger
|Farmers For Change (Pty.) Ltd
|Food For Mzansi Group
|Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022
|Food For Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Audio Content & Campaigns
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM
|True Crime South Africa – Die Afrikaanse Weergawe
|Jacpod
|Jacaranda FM
|Jacaranda FM
|#SafeSpace
|Panda
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Radio
|April Fuel’s Day
|East Coast Radio
|Publisher Innovation
|News24
|News24
|News24 On Air
|News24
|Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
|East Coast Radio
|East Coast Gold
|Times Change, Music Doesn’t
|East Coast Gold
|CAMPAIGN
|Digital Campaign Strategy
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|How do you turn an organic social media channel into a budding entertainment platform?
|BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Google #Lookmeup
|App
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Change Maker
|Hollard Insurance
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|New Bank
|Nedbank
|Net#work BBDO & OMD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|PI Diaries
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Fill Up for R5
|KFC meal upsize for R5
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|#Carling Cup. Talk up your team
|Carling Black Label
|Digital Integrated Campaign
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Love Me Tender
|Love Me Tender burger
|Hoorah
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec Freedom Shared
|Shoe
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Banking
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|Trophy Reclaim Your DNA
|Trophy Stout
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|McDonald’s South Africa
|Meal Matchmaking
|Valentine’s Day
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories
|Cadbury
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#VWDezemba
|VW commercial vehicles
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Liten Up
|Castle Lite
|Mobile Campaign
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Santam
|Santam Guardians
|Santam
|Dentsu Creative and MakeReign
|AB InBev
|Trophy Reclaim Your DNA
|Trophy Stout
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|McDonald’s South Africa
|Meal Matchmaking
|Valentine’s Day
|Wunderman Thompson
|Fanta
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|#WhatTheFanta flavour
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Cadbury
|Cadbury Homegrown Stories
|Cadbury
|Best Use of Data
|8909
|Paramount Africa
|Organic is dead? I think not. The Data made us do it!
|BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Banking
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Santam
|Santam Guardians
|Santam
|Iconic Collective
|Makro
|Black Friday
|Black Friday Deals
|Net#work BBDO & OMD
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz GLC Online Edition
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|ShopriteX
|Xtra Savings
|Checkers Xtra Savings Personalised Offers for You
|Offers for You
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|The Foam Knows
|Carling Black Label
|Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
|Hoorah
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec Freedom Shared
|Shoe
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Change Maker
|Hollard Insurance
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Dentsu Creative
|AB InBev
|Trophy Reclaim Your DNA
|Trophy Stout
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|ShopriteX
|Checkers Sixty60
|Sixty60 Cheaper to Get it Delivered
|Checkers Sixty60
|FCB Africa
|Tiger Brands
|KOOking in the dark
|KOO
|Showmax
|Showmax
|Steinheist
|Steinheist documentary series
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Fill Up for R5
|KFC meal upsize for R5
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Blind Spot
|Blind-spot monitor
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|The Foam Knows
|Carling Black Label
|Breakthrough On A Budget
|Leagas Delaney South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|The Pura Beverage Company
|Give a Psht!
|Pura Soda
|Hoorah
|Hi-Tec
|Hi-Tec Freedom Shared
|Hi-Tec 67s
|Retroviral and Panther Punch
|Ultra Pet
|My Best Friend
|Ultra Pet
|Iconic Collective
|Makro
|Voice of Makro
|Festive and Back To deals
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|Nando’s
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
|McDonald’s South Africa
|Meal Matchmaking
|Valentine’s Day
|Branded Content
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Net#work, BBDO, Draftline, iProspect – A Dentsu Company and CSA
|Corona
|Corona Free Surfers
|Corona
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|KFC
|CRAFT AWARDS
|Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting
|Entrant
|Brand
|Title
|Product
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Laphroaig
|Say It In South African
|Laphroaig whiskey
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft: Research
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|Woolworths
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Excellence in Craft: Interface Design
|Hoorah
|Nestlé
|Nestlé Belly Besties
|Educational game
|Dash Digital Studio
|Lemkus
|Lemkus e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Fitsole
|Fitsole e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|SWAG
|SWAG marketing website
|Marketing website
|Dash Digital Studio
|MetaKing Studios
|Blocklords website
|Marketing website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Batoka Africa
|Batoka Africa marketing website
|Marketing website
|Dash Digital Studio
|KIA
|KIA e-commerce Website
|E-commerce website
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Banking
|So Interactive and MakeReign
|Ocean Basket
|Global website
|Global website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Dash Digital
|Dash Digital marketing website
|Marketing website
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|Woolworths
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|Kilmer & Cruise
|Hill’s Pet Nutrition
|Hill’s Pet Matchmaker App
|Pet Matchmaker app
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Technical Innovation
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|Clockwork Digital (Pty) Ltd
|Xbox
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|Woolworths
|Techsys Digital
|Takealot
|The AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail Therapist
|Takealot
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|INJOZI Technology Studio
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Interactive website experience
|Excellence in Craft: Strategy
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|FCB Africa
|Western Cape Government
|Hurt People, Hurt People Radio
|Film
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hollard
|Change Maker
|Hollard Insurance
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|New Bank
|Nedbank
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|Bread of the Nation
|Castle Lager
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|The Foam Knows
|Carling Black Label
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Ab InBev
|#Carling Cup. Talk up your team
|Carling Black Label
|Excellence in Craft: UX
|Dash Digital Studio
|Lemkus
|Lemkus e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Fitsole
|Fitsole e-commerce
|E-commerce website
|Dash Digital Studio
|SWAG
|SWAG marketing website
|Marketing website
|Dash Digital Studio
|Dash Digital
|Dash Digital marketing website
|Marketing website
|Woolworths and MakeReign
|Woolworths
|Introducing the most feature-rich retail app in SA
|Woolworths
|MakeReign
|Basecamp
|A platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providers
|Accommodation
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|Kilmer & Cruise
|Hill’s Pet Nutrition
|Hill’s Pet Matchmaker App
|Pet Matchmaker app
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Excellence in Craft: Online Video Production
|Hoorah
|Distell
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Bain’s Whisky
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga Forever
|Big JohnTM burger
|FCB Africa
|Western Cape Government
|Hurt People, Hurt People Radio
|Film
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|FCB Africa
|NetFlorist
|Little Acts
|NetFlorist
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#VWDezemba
|VW commercial vehicles
|Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management
|MMS Communications
|Heineken
|The All-Invitational
|Heineken brand
|Excellence in Craft: Digital Media
|Prodigious and NestléOne
|Nestlé
|Brewing with Data
|Nestlé coffees
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|App
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|New Bank
|Nedbank
|Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound
|Hoorah
|Distell
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Bain’s Whisky
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine
|Banking
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Let’s Go
|Volkswagen Taigo
|Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Game
|The Black Friday Game Game
|Game
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|Sanlam
|LI:FE of Confidence
|Group brand
|King James Group (part of Accenture Song)
|WESGRO
|Play before you stay
|Western Cape Tourism
|MakeReign and Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum Experience
|Beer
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
|Ogilvy
|KFC
|KFC MicroSoccer
|KFC e-commerce
|Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing
|Retroviral
|Lil-Lets
|Lil-Lets Talk
|Lil-Lets
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#VWDezemba
|VW commercial vehicles
|Promise
|PPS
|Finding the Forgotten Graduate
|Brand campaign
Tickets to both the awards ceremony and the Showcase are now available here