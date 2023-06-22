Industries

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

IAB SA Bookmark Awards 2023 finalists announced

22 Jun 2023
The IAB South Africa has unveiled the finalists of the 2023 Bookmark Awards.
Image supplied.
Image supplied.

In partnership with Accenture Song, the 15th annual awards ceremony will recognise and celebrate excellence in digital media and marketing innovation at the Vodacom Dome in Midrand on Thursday, 27 July.

“In an era where digital technology has advanced to bring us AI generative tools, a Bookmark award represents the epitome of marketing creativity,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa.

“Specifically in South Africa, where human-centricity is highly regarded, the use of and collaboration with these tools by our industry peers are a testament to their creative ingenuity.”

IAB South Africa 2023 Bookmark Awards sponsors announced
IAB South Africa 2023 Bookmark Awards sponsors announced

14 Jun 2023

Eight distinguished categories

Each iteration of the awards honours works across eight distinguished categories, including Platforms, Communities, Channels, Emerging Digital Technologies & Channels, Publishing, Campaign, Craft Awards and Special Honours.

This year’s finalists were selected by an esteemed panel of jurors from across the industry, led by Bookmarks’ jury president Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank and a Nedbank Group executive leadership member.

Finalists showcase

Pillay, Nobanda and the IAB South Africa are pleased to also present the first Finalists’ Showcase at The Tryst in Johannesburg a day before the awards ceremony.

“The Finalists’ Showcase is a direct response to feedback from the industry, who requested that IAB South Africa and the Bookmarks include more interactive aspects to the awards this season,” adds Nobanda.

“The Awards are a crucial display of the incredibly impactful work created by the industry and the Showcase provides an opportunity for insight and
engagement with this year’s Bookmarks’ hopefuls.”

The finalists 2023

PLATFORMS
Brand, Commercial & Retail Websites
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
So Interactive and MakeReignOcean BasketGlobal websiteGlobal website
MakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providersAccommodation
E-commerce Websites
Dash Digital StudioLemkusLemkus e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioFitsoleFitsole e-commerceE-commerce website
Public Service & NPO Platforms
RetroviralLil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
Digify AfricaMetaThe DigiBot – Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A TimeThe DigiBot
Web Applications
Digitas LiquoriceUnileverHygiene HeroesHygiene products
RetroviralLil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
Grey Advertising AfricaDistellGuGUSavanna Cider
Mobile Applications
HoorahNestléNestlé Belly BestiesEducational game
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SantamSantam GuardiansSantam
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAWoolworths
PlusNarrativeSPARSPAR2USPAR2U grocery delivery app
Kilmer & CruiseHill’s Pet NutritionHill’s Pet Matchmaker AppPet Matchmaker app
Mobile Websites
Joe PublicChicken LickenLove Me TenderLove Me Tender Burger
Dash Digital StudioLemkusLemkus e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioFitsoleFitsole e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioSWAGSWAG marketing websiteMarketing website
Games
HoorahNestléNestlé Belly BestiesEducational game
Digitas LiquoriceUnileverHygiene HeroesHygiene products
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)WESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)GameThe Black Friday Game GameGame
OgilvyKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC e-commerce
Platform Innovation
Digitas LiquoriceSanlamAutomated Estate ReportingAutomated estate reporting
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)WESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SantamSantam GuardiansSantam
Vicinity MediaVicinity Media and Location BankAdTrustAdTrust
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAThe Woolworths app
Techsys DigitalTakealot#Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok FilterTakealot
Techsys DigitalTakealotThe AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot
Digify AfricaMetaThe DigiBot – Solving Education In Africa One WhatsApp At A TimeThe DigiBot
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
ShopriteXCheckersXtra Savings Sixty60 IntegrationSixty60
Brand System or Brandfile Platform
Prodigious and NestléOneNestléNestlé Content CaféNestlé coffees
Customer Experience Design
Digitas LiquoriceSanlamAutomated Estate ReportingAutomated estate reporting
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAThe Woolworths app
MakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providersAccommodation
Helm and DStvDStvDStv Assist Self-ServiceDStv Assist
Ogilvy South AfricaColgateColgate – Personalise Your SmileColgate CRM
COMMUNITIES
Social Communities
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom DiscovHerSocial
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom LoveNotesSocial
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)EngenEngen Social CommunitiesEngen
Wunderman ThompsonSouth African TourismSA Tourism – #XibelaniMovesSouth African Tourism
22OursSuperSport UnitedRowen Williams FarewellSuperSport United Football Club
MMS CommunicationsHeinekenThe All-InvitationalHeineken brand
Digitas LiquoriceSouth African Tourism DomesticThe Great South African SaleSho’t Left
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevBread of the NationCastle Lager
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBev#Carling Cup. Talk up your teamCarling Black Label
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevLiten upCastle Lite
Use of User-Generated Content
Iconic CollectiveMakroVoice of MakroFestive and Back To deals
HoorahAvonHydramaticCosmetics
Wavemaker Pty LtdNetflixHashtag It’s a Bridgerton AffairBridgerton Season 2
Wunderman ThompsonFanta#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search#WhatTheFanta flavour
Ogilvy South AfricaCadburyCadbury Homegrown StoriesCadbury
Social Media Campaigns
Joe PublicChicken LickenLove Me TenderLove Me Tender Burger
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
EssenceMediacomGilletteIndoda Can ShaveGillette SkinGuard Razor
HellosquareEat Well Live WellChanging bad habits into good ones in 28 daysEat Well Live Well Nutrition Initiative
HellosquareKOOFrom Tweets to Eats: Turning Emojis into Meal InspirationKOO range
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom LoveNotesSocial
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Edward Snell & CompanyThe Water WalkGlenfiddich
Joe PublicNedbankNew BankNedbank
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)MarmiteNew & UNimprovedMarmite
Wunderman ThompsonSouth African TourismSA Tourism – #XibelaniMovesSouth African Tourism
Dentsu CreativeAB InBevTrophy Reclaim Your DNATrophy Stout
So InteractiveVulproPair if you careVulpro Rehabilitation
So InteractivePernod RicardPhakamisa iSpiritPhakamisa iSpirit
Have You HeardToyotaThumberdomeThe Toyota Gaming Engine
Celebrity Service AfricaCoronaCorona’s Creator NetworkBeer brand
ShopriteXCheckers Sixty60Sixty60 Xtra Xtra App-Only DealsCheckers Sixty60
Wunderman ThompsonStandard BankSave for it with Donavan GoliathSavings account
MMS CommunicationsHeinekenThe All-InvitationalHeineken brand
FCB AfricaTiger BrandsKOOking in the darkKOO
TBWA\Hunt LascarisMcDonald’s South AfricaMeal MatchmakingValentine’s Day
MMS CommunicationsPrime VideoJack Ryan Content CalendarJack Ryan Season 3
Digitas LiquoriceSouth African Tourism DomesticThe Great South African SaleSho’t Left
Wunderman ThompsonFanta#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search#WhatTheFanta flavour
South African Breweries (Pty) LtdBrutal Fruit#TurnTwitterPositiveBeverage
McCann JoburgNestléJoy of Inclusion_AlbinismCremora
McCann JoburgNestléJoy of Inclusion_Depression_ZolekaCremora
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCPI DiariesKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa#VWDezembaVW commercial vehicles
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC e-commerce
Ogilvy South AfricaAB InBev#Carling Cup. Talk up your teamCarling Black Label
Ogilvy South AfricaAB InBevLiten UpCastle Lite
Online Video Channels
Retroviral and Panther PunchUltra PetMy Best FriendUltra Pet
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
Digitas LiquoriceYouTubeMade in MzansiStreaming service
VMLY&R South AfricaGoogleGoogle #LookmeupApp
Influencer Marketing
HoorahHi-TecHi-Tec Freedom SharedShoe
FreshiveJohnnie WalkerKeep Walking Africa Top 30Johnnie Walker
Digitas LiquoriceYouTubeMade in MzansiStreaming service
EssenceMediacomGilletteIndoda Can ShaveGillette SkinGuard Razor
King James (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
King James (part of Accenture Song)Edward Snell & CompanyThe Water WalkGlenfiddich
Joe PublicNedbankNew BankNedbank
Wunderman ThompsonSouth African TourismSA Tourism – #XibelaniMovesSouth African Tourism
Celebrity Service AfricaCoronaCorona’s Creator NetworkBeer brand
HoorahAvonHydramaticCosmetics
Happy Friday CreativeLenovoThe Soft Life with Dr MusaP11 tablet
MultiChoiceDStvDStv Rewards QuizDStv Rewards
FCB AfricaTiger BrandsKOOking in the darkKOO
MSLNedbankPrivate Clients LaunchPrivate Clients account
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCPI DiariesKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC e-commerce
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevLiten UpCastle Lite
Social Media Innovation
8909Paramount AfricaSocial and organic – an unlikely match made in revenue heavenBET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
Sprout Performance PartnersFirst National Bank (FNB)Moonshot – brand refreshBrand and app refresh
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Techsys DigitalTakealot#Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok FilterTakealot
Techsys DigitalTakealotThe AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot
Techsys DigitalTakealot#ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram BotTakealot
OgilvyKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC e-commerce
CHANNELS
Paid Search Marketing
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
MTNMTNMore sales. More wins. Less spend.Paid search
Lucky HustleMTNThe Big Upgrades UptakeOnline marketing upgrades
Lucid Performance MediaRenault SARenault SA Search OverhaulRenault vehicles
Standard BankStandard BankCredit Card Always On 2022Credit card
Mindshare South Africa (Gauteng) (Pty) LtdKotexKotex Google Search InnovationKotex
Organic Search Marketing
MTNMTNOver 600 stores, product and service listings. One unmissable message.Website
VMLY&R South AfricaGoogleGoogle #LookmeupApp
Display Advertising
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack AdsApp
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCFill Up for R5KFC meal upsize for R5
Native Advertising
Adspace24Food Lover’s MarketAdspace24 – News24 in partnership with Food Lover’s Market: Feed MzanziFeed Mzanzi
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Online Video Series
VMLY&R South AfricaGoogleGoogle #LookmeupApp
HellosquareEat Well Live WellChanging bad habits into good ones in 28 daysEat Well Live Well Nutrition Initiative
Duma CollectiveMultiChoiceORIGINSVideo content series
FCB AfricaNetFloristLittle ActsNetFlorist
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
MultiChoicekykNETKassie-KuierskykNET
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCFill Up for R5KFC meal upsize for R5
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCPI DiariesKFC
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Content Marketing Strategy
RetroviralLil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
InvestecInvestecFocus content marketing platformFocus
Wunderman ThompsonFanta#WhatTheFanta Flavour SearchWhatTheFanta flavour
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa#VWDezembaVW commercial vehicles
Social Paid Advertising
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)MarmiteNew & UNimprovedMarmite
The Mediashop and Lucid Performance MediaSteersMo’Mjojo Burger MealMo’Mjojo burger
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Dentsu PerformanceNIVEARadiant & Beauty LaunchRadiant & Beauty
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCFill Up for R5KFC meal upsize for R5
Innovative Use of Media
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack AdsApp
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
HellosquareKOOFrom Tweets to Eats: Turning Emojis into Meal InspirationKOO range
HoorahDistellPata Pata ReimaginedBain’s Whisky
Techsys DigitalTakealot#Unwrapalot – The Shoppable TikTok FilterTakealot
Techsys DigitalTakealotThe AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot
Techsys DigitalTakealot#ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram BotTakealot
Email, Direct & Inbound Marketing
Lumico (Pty) LtdDrakenstein MunicipalityVars e-newsletterCommunity e-magazine
MMS CommunicationsSanlam Retail MassSanlam Retail Mass overcomes email fatigue to increase staff engagementSanlam Retail Mass internal communications
ShopriteXXtra SavingsCheckers Xtra Savings Personalised Offers for YouOffers for You
Ogilvy South AfricaColgateColgate – Personalise Your SmileColgate CRM
Use of Programmatic Media
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
RookdigitalKFCLocation is keyMonth-end campaign
RookdigitalSavannaSavanna CanSavanna Can launch
iProspect – A Dentsu CompanyMultiChoiceFIFA World Cup Data-Driven CampaignDStv and GOtv
Digital Installations & Activations
iProspect – A Dentsu CompanyMultiChoiceMultiChoice Drives Dynamic Creative in DOOHDStv
TTG Communications (Pty) Ltd t/a Two Tone GlobalNestléTouchless Innovative Ricoffy n’ICERicoffy n’ice
MMS CommunicationsHeinekenThe All-InvitationalHeineken brand
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaThe Blind SpotBlind-spot monitor
Online Video
Retroviral and Panther PunchUltra PetMy Best FriendUltra Pet
HoorahDistellPata Pata ReimaginedBain’s Whisky
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)Edward Snell & CompanyThe Water WalkGlenfiddich
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevLiten UpCastle Lite
Use of CRM, Loyalty Programmes & Gamification
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdXboxHogwarts Legacy: Magical BeastsHogwarts Legacy: Magical Beasts
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdXboxBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ogilvy South AfricaColgateColgate – Personalise Your SmileColgate CRM
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevThe Foam KnowsCarling Black Label
Channel Innovation
8909Paramount AfricaHow we turned organic Facebook and YouTube into a money-making machineBET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack AdsApp
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
Mark1RE/MAXA world-first pDOOH media buyRE/MAX sign you want
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)WESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Techsys DigitalTakealotThe AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot
Techsys DigitalTakealot#ShopLive – The Interactive Livestream Instagram BotTakealot
Campaign / Microsites
LevergyNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineBanking
Joe PublicNedbankNew BankNedbank
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Bots, Messaging & Dark Social
HelmDStvDStv Assist Self-ServiceDStv Assist
Podcasts & Audio Streaming
RetroviralLil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
InvestecInvestecNo Ordinary WednesdayPodcast series on Investec Focus Radio SA
Interactive Mixed Media
Dentsu Creative and MakeReignAB InBevTrophy Reclaim Your DNATrophy Stout
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Grey Advertising AfricaDistellComedy Bar NFTSavanna Cider
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaThe Blind SpotBlind-spot monitor
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBev#Carling Cup. Talk up your teamCarling Black Label
EMERGING DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES & CHANNELS
Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
OgilvyKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC e-commerce
Artificial Intelligence
ShopriteXCheckers Sixty60Sixty60 Love Bot (Romance on Demand)Checkers Sixty60
Techsys DigitalTakealotThe AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot
PUBLISHING
Publisher Sites
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
News24News24News24 – Trust, at ScaleNews24
Specialist Publisher Sites
Farmers For Change (Pty.) LtdFood For Mzansi GroupHealth For MzansiHealth For Mzansi website
Farmers For Change (Pty.) LtdFood for Mzansi GroupFood For MzansiFood For Mzansi website
News24News24CrimeCheckCrimeCheck special site
News24News24News24 Impact ReportNews subscription service
Email Newsletters & Marketing
Farmers For Change (Pty.) LtdFood For Mzansi GroupFarmer’s Inside TrackFarmer’s Inside Track newsletter
Farmers For Change (Pty.) LtdFood For Mzansi GroupHealth For MzansiHealth For Mzansi newsletter
Farmers For Change (Pty.) LtdFood For Mzansi GroupStories of ChangeStories of Change newsletter
News24News24Good Morning, SAOnline news service
AfrikaBurnAfrikaBurnP.O.E.P.H.O.L.Annual AfrikaBurn experience
Social Media Content & Campaigns
News24News24Let’s talk about itNews subscription service
Data Strategy, Content & Campaigns
News24News24CrimeCheckCrimeCheck
Video Content & Campaigns
Primedia BroadcastingEyewitness NewsThe Homeless Graduate – Gibson Nzimande’s StoryGibson Nzimande’s story
News24News24When the Rains CameNews24
Live Event Content
Joe PublicChicken LickenLove Me TenderLove Me Tender burger
Farmers For Change (Pty.) LtdFood For Mzansi GroupMzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022Food For Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba 2022
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevBread of the NationCastle Lager
Audio Content & Campaigns
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FMTrue Crime South Africa – Die Afrikaanse WeergaweJacpod
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM#SafeSpacePanda
East Coast RadioEast Coast RadioApril Fuel’s DayEast Coast Radio
Publisher Innovation
News24News24News24 On AirNews24
Publisher Brand-Building Campaigns
East Coast RadioEast Coast GoldTimes Change, Music Doesn’tEast Coast Gold
CAMPAIGN
Digital Campaign Strategy
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
8909Paramount AfricaHow do you turn an organic social media channel into a budding entertainment platform?BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
VMLY&R South AfricaGoogleGoogle #LookmeupApp
VMLY&R South AfricaHollardChange MakerHollard Insurance
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Joe PublicNedbankNew BankNedbank
Net#work BBDO & OMDMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz GLC Online EditionMercedes-Benz GLC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCPI DiariesKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCFill Up for R5KFC meal upsize for R5
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBev#Carling Cup. Talk up your teamCarling Black Label
Digital Integrated Campaign
Joe PublicChicken LickenLove Me TenderLove Me Tender burger
HoorahHi-TecHi-Tec Freedom SharedShoe
LevergyNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineBanking
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Dentsu CreativeAB InBevTrophy Reclaim Your DNATrophy Stout
TBWA\Hunt LascarisMcDonald’s South AfricaMeal MatchmakingValentine’s Day
Ogilvy South AfricaCadburyCadbury Homegrown StoriesCadbury
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa#VWDezembaVW commercial vehicles
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevLiten UpCastle Lite
Mobile Campaign
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack AdsApp
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SantamSantam GuardiansSantam
Dentsu Creative and MakeReignAB InBevTrophy Reclaim Your DNATrophy Stout
TBWA\Hunt LascarisMcDonald’s South AfricaMeal MatchmakingValentine’s Day
Wunderman ThompsonFanta#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search#WhatTheFanta flavour
Ogilvy South AfricaCadburyCadbury Homegrown StoriesCadbury
Best Use of Data
8909Paramount AfricaOrganic is dead? I think not. The Data made us do it!BET Africa, MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa
LevergyNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineBanking
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack AdsApp
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SantamSantam GuardiansSantam
Iconic CollectiveMakroBlack FridayBlack Friday Deals
Net#work BBDO & OMDMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz GLC Online EditionMercedes-Benz GLC
ShopriteXXtra SavingsCheckers Xtra Savings Personalised Offers for YouOffers for You
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevThe Foam KnowsCarling Black Label
Integrated Mixed Media Campaign
HoorahHi-TecHi-Tec Freedom SharedShoe
VMLY&R South AfricaHollardChange MakerHollard Insurance
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Dentsu CreativeAB InBevTrophy Reclaim Your DNATrophy Stout
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
ShopriteXCheckers Sixty60Sixty60 Cheaper to Get it DeliveredCheckers Sixty60
FCB AfricaTiger BrandsKOOking in the darkKOO
ShowmaxShowmaxSteinheistSteinheist documentary series
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCFill Up for R5KFC meal upsize for R5
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaThe Blind SpotBlind-spot monitor
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevBread of the NationCastle Lager
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevThe Foam KnowsCarling Black Label
Breakthrough On A Budget
Leagas Delaney South Africa (Pty) LtdThe Pura Beverage CompanyGive a Psht!Pura Soda
HoorahHi-TecHi-Tec Freedom SharedHi-Tec 67s
Retroviral and Panther PunchUltra PetMy Best FriendUltra Pet
Iconic CollectiveMakroVoice of MakroFestive and Back To deals
VMLY&R South AfricaNando’sNando’s Bright SidesNando’s
TBWA\Hunt LascarisMcDonald’s South AfricaMeal MatchmakingValentine’s Day
Branded Content
RetroviralLil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Net#work, BBDO, Draftline, iProspect – A Dentsu Company and CSACoronaCorona Free SurfersCorona
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaKFCAnything for the TasteKFC
CRAFT AWARDS
Excellence in Craft: Marketing Copywriting
EntrantBrandTitleProduct
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdLaphroaigSay It In South AfricanLaphroaig whiskey
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Excellence in Craft: Research
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAWoolworths
MakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providersAccommodation
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevBread of the NationCastle Lager
Excellence in Craft: Interface Design
HoorahNestléNestlé Belly BestiesEducational game
Dash Digital StudioLemkusLemkus e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioFitsoleFitsole e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioSWAGSWAG marketing websiteMarketing website
Dash Digital StudioMetaKing StudiosBlocklords websiteMarketing website
Dash Digital StudioBatoka AfricaBatoka Africa marketing websiteMarketing website
Dash Digital StudioKIAKIA e-commerce WebsiteE-commerce website
LevergyNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineBanking
So Interactive and MakeReignOcean BasketGlobal websiteGlobal website
Dash Digital StudioDash DigitalDash Digital marketing websiteMarketing website
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAWoolworths
MakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providersAccommodation
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
Kilmer & CruiseHill’s Pet NutritionHill’s Pet Matchmaker AppPet Matchmaker app
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Excellence in Craft: Software, Coding & Technical Innovation
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)WESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
Clockwork Digital (Pty) LtdXboxBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAWoolworths
Techsys DigitalTakealotThe AI-Powered WhatsApp Retail TherapistTakealot
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
INJOZI Technology StudioPPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateInteractive website experience
Excellence in Craft: Strategy
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
FCB AfricaWestern Cape GovernmentHurt People, Hurt People RadioFilm
VMLY&R South AfricaHollardChange MakerHollard Insurance
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
Joe PublicNedbankNew BankNedbank
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevBread of the NationCastle Lager
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBevThe Foam KnowsCarling Black Label
Ogilvy South AfricaAb InBev#Carling Cup. Talk up your teamCarling Black Label
Excellence in Craft: UX
Dash Digital StudioLemkusLemkus e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioFitsoleFitsole e-commerceE-commerce website
Dash Digital StudioSWAGSWAG marketing websiteMarketing website
Dash Digital StudioDash DigitalDash Digital marketing websiteMarketing website
Woolworths and MakeReignWoolworthsIntroducing the most feature-rich retail app in SAWoolworths
MakeReignBasecampA platform for one of Europe’s largest accommodation providersAccommodation
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
Kilmer & CruiseHill’s Pet NutritionHill’s Pet Matchmaker AppPet Matchmaker app
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Excellence in Craft: Online Video Production
HoorahDistellPata Pata ReimaginedBain’s Whisky
Joe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnTM Beats Ya’hunga ForeverBig JohnTM burger
FCB AfricaWestern Cape GovernmentHurt People, Hurt People RadioFilm
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
FCB AfricaNetFloristLittle ActsNetFlorist
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa#VWDezembaVW commercial vehicles
Excellence in Craft: Social Media Community Management
MMS CommunicationsHeinekenThe All-InvitationalHeineken brand
Excellence in Craft: Digital Media
Prodigious and NestléOneNestléBrewing with DataNestlé coffees
VMLY&R South AfricaVodacomVodacom Anti Hi-Jack AdsApp
Joe PublicNedbankNew BankNedbank
Excellence in Craft: Use of Sound
HoorahDistellPata Pata ReimaginedBain’s Whisky
LevergyNedbankTasting Notes: A Story of Sound and WineBanking
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South AfricaLet’s GoVolkswagen Taigo
Excellence in Craft: Interactive Design
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)GameThe Black Friday Game GameGame
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)SanlamLI:FE of ConfidenceGroup brand
King James Group (part of Accenture Song)WESGROPlay before you stayWestern Cape Tourism
MakeReign and Dentsu CreativeTrophy Stout#ReclaimYourDNA Virtual Museum ExperienceBeer
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign
OgilvyKFCKFC MicroSoccerKFC e-commerce
Excellence in Craft: Digital Content Marketing
RetroviralLil-LetsLil-Lets TalkLil-Lets
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen South Africa#VWDezembaVW commercial vehicles
PromisePPSFinding the Forgotten GraduateBrand campaign

Tickets to both the awards ceremony and the Showcase are now available here

NextOptions
Read more: digital awards, Khensani Nobanda, IAB SA, Razia Pillay, Accenture Song



