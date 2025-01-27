Marketing & Media Media
    Veteran journalist Paddy Harper honoured by colleagues and leaders

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    27 Jan 2025
    27 Jan 2025
    Tributes have poured in for veteran journalist and Mail and Guardian political editor Paddy Harper. The publication confirmed that he died on Saturday in Durban.
    Paddy Harper has died. Source: Facebook.
    Paddy Harper has died. Source: Facebook.

    "Staff at the M&G are devastated by the news, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Paddy was highly regarded in both the journalism industry and political circles. He began his career in Natal and over many years earned a reputation as a reporter with an impeccable word, unimpeachable ethics and a fearless drive to speak truth to power," read the statement.

    "His contribution to our pages has been invaluable. His reporting has been immense, regularly producing front-page stories that have driven the national agenda."

    KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli added: "Paddy Harper’s passing is a great loss to journalism and to the nation. His fearless reporting and sharp wit shaped political discourse and held those in power accountable. Paddy was a beacon of integrity and a voice of truth in a challenging and ever-changing media landscape."

    Social media tributes

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
