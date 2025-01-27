Veteran journalist Paddy Harper honoured by colleagues and leaders

Tributes have poured in for veteran journalist and Mail and Guardian political editor Paddy Harper. The publication confirmed that he died on Saturday in Durban.

Paddy Harper has died. Source: Facebook.

"Staff at the M&G are devastated by the news, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Paddy was highly regarded in both the journalism industry and political circles. He began his career in Natal and over many years earned a reputation as a reporter with an impeccable word, unimpeachable ethics and a fearless drive to speak truth to power," read the statement.

"His contribution to our pages has been invaluable. His reporting has been immense, regularly producing front-page stories that have driven the national agenda."

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli added: "Paddy Harper’s passing is a great loss to journalism and to the nation. His fearless reporting and sharp wit shaped political discourse and held those in power accountable. Paddy was a beacon of integrity and a voice of truth in a challenging and ever-changing media landscape."

Social media tributes

I've had a huge hole in my heart since an early morning call delivered the worst news. The last time I felt this way was my father's passing four years ago. Every young reporter deserves a Paddy Harper at some point. RIP Gooner. �� https://t.co/4Str3g8Th1

— Khaya Sibulele Koko ���� (@khayakoko88) January 25, 2025

Sad to learn that my brother is no more. Hamba kahle Comrade Paddy Harper. Till we meet again man of the pen and perceptive author of our multilayered and complex stories. https://t.co/748mTuNxGu pic.twitter.com/ikSiEqYcTa — Wonder Peters (@PetersWonderboy) January 25, 2025

��❤️ Today, we bid farewell to Paddy Harper, a remarkable South African journalist whose fearless reporting and commitment to truth have left an indelible mark on the media landscape. Paddy's dedication to uncovering the stories that matter and giving a voice to the voiceless… — Kumi Naidoo (@kuminaidoo) January 26, 2025