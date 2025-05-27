Leon Thomas joins Doja Cat for Hey Neighbour music festival

Doja Cat will be joined by US singer, songwriter & soul-slinging sensation, Leon Thomas at this year's Hey Neighbour music festival in August.

Leon Thomas joins Doja Cat on the stage. Source: Supplied.

The festival promises a dynamic mix of headline performances, intimate spaces, and immersive experiences which are all designed to create a sense of belonging and connection among attendees.

More than just a music festival, Hey Neighbour has established itself as a cultural event that blends live entertainment with food, community, and meaningful moments.

Details of the local line-up — and potentially more international names — will be announced in June. Audiences are encouraged to stay tuned and start planning with friends for the experience.