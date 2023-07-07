Industries

Spotify data: GenZs are listening to Mnike at supper time

7 Jul 2023
Spotify has released new data on what South African GenZs are listening to at mealtimes.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Spotify has been celebrating all things food and music at its Greasy Tunes pop-up which is combining some of South Africa’s most beloved street foods with some of its favourite tunes and artists, throughout July in Braamfontein.

Specific mealtimes

It turns out that GenZs (people aged between 18-26) are very specific about what podcasts they listen to around specific mealtimes, but when it comes to music, there is little change between the hours.

Source:
Spotify celebrates 5 year anniversary in SA with list of most streamed content

14 Mar 2023

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day- and it seems South Africans are taking this on board when it comes to their audio diet too. Between the hours of 6am and 10am, they’re setting themselves up for success by consuming more Relaxing White Noise and Motivation Daily by Motiversity podcasts.

Habitual listening

The energy levels shift as the day progresses. True to South African groove, and dance-craze culture, Mas Musiq’s Gangnam Style dominates at lunch time while Mnike by Tyler ICU, is the number one streamed track, at dinner time.

Spotify data: GenZs are listening to Mnike at supper time

“Music fits seamlessly with mealtimes, often elevating the experience and we love that GenZs are making Spotify such an integral part of their habitual listening. This is essentially what the Greasy Tunes pop up is about- connecting daily activities like eating lunch or dinner with music and sound to create a really fun experience,” says Spotify’s lead, Music Strategy & Operations SSA, Warren Bokwe.

Spotify data: GenZs are listening to Mnike at supper time
