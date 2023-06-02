Daily Investor's exceptional growth continues

Daily Investor increased its readership by 201%, and user engagements rose by 253% in 2023.

Daily Investor attracted 1.3 million readers and served 4.4 million pages in May, continuing its exceptional growth in 2023.

Daily Investor serves South African retail and institutional investors, C-level executives, business owners, and finance professionals.

It provides daily financial, business, and investment news. It also delves into company results through its in-house equity analyst.

The publication showed exceptional growth in 2023. It increased its readership by 201%, and user engagements rose by 253%.

Daily Investor’s email newsletter has also grown in popularity and is now sent to 142,000 South African investors and high-net-worth individuals every day.

On the back of this strong growth, Daily Investor launched a new online talk show, Smart Money with Alishia Seckam.

Seckaminterviews South Africa’s top business and investment leaders to get their views on financial matters and see what makes them tick.

The first season has featured many top business leaders, including Bank Zero chair Michael Jordaan, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl, and Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Other guests have included Lift co-founder Gidon Novick, A2X CEO Kevin Brady, Vestact CEO Paul Theron, and AlexForbes CEO Dawie de Villiers.

The second season of Smart Money was launched in May, with Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto and FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers as the first guests.

Since its launch, Smart Money with Alishia Seckam has notched up over 300,000 views across YouTube, Facebook, and the show’s official website.

Daily Investor readership and demographics

The graphic below provides an overview of Daily Investor’s readership statistics and latest demographics.